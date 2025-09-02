FB pixel

Mexico courts pause biometric CURP project over data privacy concerns

| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  ID for All
Mexico courts pause biometric CURP project over data privacy concerns
 

The Unique Personal Registry Code (biometric CURP) project in Mexico, which requires the compulsory submission of face, fingerprints and iris biometrics, is not going ahead as planned in some parts of the country following court injunctions.

The new personal identification system, which was made mandatory in July, has been halted by at least three tribunals after a barrage of criticisms and legal challenges over data security and privacy, Yucatán Magazine reports.

One of the suspensions follows a decision from the Collegiate Tribunal for Criminal and Administrative Matters in Yucatán, when it ruled on the filing of a complaint by an individual.

Similar decisions to suspend the mandatory biometric collection have also been granted by tribunals in Mexico City and Querétaro.

At the time of introducing the system, the Mexican government stated that the 18-digit digital ID system will help in streaming identity verification, including for the location of persons declared missing. The CURB system was first introduced in the country in 1996, but the current version is biometric-based and embedded with a QR code.

The courts however say that the government must balance its good intensions on the project with concrete legislative and government frameworks to effectively project citizens’ data.

Last month, the country’s Ministry of Interior, through the National Population and Identity Registry (Renapo), announced a $28 million tender for a cloud and cybersecurity infrastructure services contract to ensure the security and privacy of citizens’ data associated with the CURP system.

This move however doesn’t appear convincing to digital rights advocates who believe more satisfactory measures have to be adopted if the system must proceed. They are also calling for assurances and guarantees that the CURB biometric system will not be used by the state as a digital surveillance tool.

The court injunctions come as a blow to the government which had set an October 16 deadline for public authorities to mandatorily accept the CURB as the primary ID verification system. Nationwide rollout is slated for 2026.

There are fears in a number of other countries such as Uganda where the country’s biometric national ID system is labelled by rights advocates as a digital surveillance danger.

 

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

ACCS announces certification capability for Canada’s age verification standard

The UK-based Age Check Certification Scheme (ACCS) has announced it can now certify age verification and estimation technologies against Canada’s…

 

Takeaways from the final report on Australia’s Age Assurance Technology Trial

The Australian government has published the final report from the Age Assurance Technology Trial, and it is unequivocal in its…

 

New EU Large Scale Pilots launch to develop the digital identity wallet ecosystem

A pair of EU co-funded Large Scale Pilots have started development on making the European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet ecosystem…

 

Passkey defenders push back on cybersecurity vulnerability claims

Passkeys are the popular new thing in user authentication. The heralded replacement for passwords promises greater security and convenience. Companies…

 

New Zealand seeks Trust Framework Register provider, targeting February launch

New Zealand has launched a tender for a Trust Framework Register for the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) to manage…

 

OCR Studio introduces vehicle recognition software for industrial applications

OCR Studio has applied its computer vision and optical character recognition capabilities to release a license plate and VIN (vehicle…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS