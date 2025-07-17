FB pixel

No end in sight for Clearview’s US biometric data privacy lawsuits

State AGs argue against settlement again, possible 2027 jury trial coming
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Trade Notes
No end in sight for Clearview’s US biometric data privacy lawsuits
 

Roughly half of the United States want to put the breaks on a settlement agreed to and approved in a biometric data privacy lawsuit against Clearview AI.

The May approval of a settlement granting plaintiffs a stake of 23 percent in the facial recognition provider by Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman appeared to close the five-year saga. But a pair of objectors filed an appeal, which now sits before the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals.

An Amici Curiae brief filed by the attorneys general of 24 states and the District of Columbia in support of objectors-appellants Weissman and Claypool argues that the settlement is inadequate in two ways.

First, the right to biometric data privacy is not sufficiently protected, they argue, because the settlement does not include injunctive relief.

“Essentially, the District Court did not require nationwide class injunctive relief because it did not believe there was directly applicable state law under which to do so,” The AGs write. “But that is simply not the case.” They draw extensively on Patel v. Facebook and its $650 million settlement to make this argument.

The court could meet this requirement by amending the settlement agreement to include “a universal opt-out” method, which would leave those exempting themselves from the suit free to pursue injunctive relief.

Second, the monetary relief, they say, is highly speculative. The AGs quote the third-party mediator in the case saying Clearview has a “precarious financial position” as support for the claim that “class members might receive no compensation at all in exchange for releasing all claims against Clearview.” The potential award of no money “stands in stark contrast to the meaningful monetary relief provided in these similar class action settlements in privacy cases, all of which guaranteed a defined monetary amount for class members,” the amici argue.

This is the second attempt by objectors to appeal the settlement conditions with support from AGs, after Coleman rejected the first.

Jury trial scheduled for 2027

A jury trial is set to begin on March 1, 2027 in a separate lawsuit against Clearview in California, Alameda County Superior Court.

The complaint, Renderos v. Clearview AI (case number RG21096898), dates back to 2021 and alleges Clearview’s biometric database violates the state’s constitution, consumer protection and privacy laws, plus California common law, and also names four law enforcement agencies. The case is proceeding after Clearview’s attempt to block it by claiming the lawsuit is an attempt to stifle constitutionally protected speech rights was rejected by an appeals court.

If it makes it to trial, the case would be the first involving Clearview to be heard by a jury.

A case management conference for discovery is scheduled for November 4, 2025.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

GLEIF kicks off corporate digital identity hackathon

The Global Legal Entity Identifier Foundation (GLEIF) has launched a hackathon aimed at developing new applications for its organizational digital…

 

Ethiopia gets accolades for leading digital transformation in Horn of Africa

At a recent meeting of Horn of Africa Finance Ministers in Kenya’s capital Nairobi, Ethiopia’s digital transformation progress got thumps…

 

Financial fraud prompts $14M digital identity intelligence investment, calls for action

Financial institutions and regulators continue to invest in anti-fraud and identity verification. Barclays has invested in anti-fraud platform Heka as…

 

Age estimation at the shop, age verification online: France laws tested with questions

In France, age assurance tools are showing up online and at retail vendors selling age restricted products, prompting questions from…

 

Ofcom planning more safety measures to tackle addictive design

It has been noted previously in these pages that the UK is looking to be taken seriously in pursuing its…

 

OFIQ community reviews early results of biometric quality assessment tool

The standardization of image quality for face biometrics is a major step towards making population-scale biometric systems functional, and as…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events