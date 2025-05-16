FB pixel

Illinois’ biometric data privacy lawsuit merry-go-round keeps spinning

Coinbase dragged on, Walmart jumps off
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Commercial Applications  |  Facial Recognition
Illinois’ biometric data privacy lawsuit merry-go-round keeps spinning
 

Cyrptocurrency platform Coinbase is facing allegations it failed to obtain written consent before capturing face biometrics from people applying for new accounts, and to publish its biometric data use and retention policies. A lawsuit has been filed against the crypto trader under Illinois’ Biometric Information Privacy Act.

Coinbase uses Jumio and Onfido for biometric identity verification, though the latter is not named in the complaint (hosted by Bloomberg Law) filed in the Northern District of Illinois. Instead, the complaint makes clear that plaintiffs understand Coinbase is responsible for collecting the necessary permissions.

The lawsuit was filed following an attempt by plaintiffs to go through arbitration with Coinbase. Nearly 8,000 people filed individual demands for arbitration in March, 2024, and the plaintiffs joined over 2,500 people in a second wave of demands a month later. Coinbase argued the matter should be handled in small claims court and through a pre-dispute resolution process.

The arbitrator denied Coinbase’s requests. When arbitration fees arose, the plaintiffs say they paid them but Coinbase refused. The arbitration was then closed and plaintiffs freed up to file a case against Coinbase.

This is not the first time that Coinbase has been sued under BIPA. A 2023 lawsuit filed on similar ground was sent to arbitration this past January, according to PacerMonitor, and dismissed without prejudice, meaning if that arbitration stalls too, it could be refiled.

Jumio’s success signing up crypto exchange platforms as ID verification clients like Binance and Phemex has proved something of a legal headache for the company.

Walmart settles with delivery driver

Walmart has settled claims under BIPA that it failed to gather informed consent when collecting face biometrics from delivery drivers, Law360 reports.

The American retail giant’s Spark app chose Persona for identity verification with selfie biometrics in 2023, and the lawsuit was launched the following May. Spark uses biometrics during onboarding, but also periodic authentication.

The terms of the settlement were not publicly disclosed.

Walmart has also been sued under BIPA for using a biometric employee time and attendance system, allegedly without getting the proper consent.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Fraud rings exploit federal weaknesses as Washington falls behind

A new report from identity verification company Socure provides a grim but necessary wake-up call to the federal government: sophisticated…

 

World moves further into Asia with new Thailand manager on heels of US launch

“Like a Rolling Orb” may not have the same ring to it as Bob Dylan’s anthem, but that’s not stopping…

 

Alarming gains in face reconstruction from biometric templates made by researchers

Biometric template security is critical to the data integrity and privacy the industry needs to thrive, and template inversion attacks…

 

UK govt planning £2M facial recognition contract to catch driver’s test cheats

The UK government is planning a tender to contract worth 2 million pounds (approximately US$2.7 million) for facial recognition software…

 

IEEE age-appropriate design work with Indonesia leads to first-of-its-kind regulation

A release from the IEEE Standards Association (IEEE SA) says its collaboration with policymakers in Indonesia has culminated in the…

 

East African states explore ways to foster cross-border DPI development

Representatives of government and the private sector from the eight member states of the East African Community (EAC), as well…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events