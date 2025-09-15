New CBP rule paves the way for nationwide biometric exit system

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has taken a decisive step toward making facial recognition a standard part of leaving the country by advancing an interim final rule that sheds the “pilot program” restraints that have governed exit biometrics for the past decade.

The White House’s Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs cleared the CBP measure on Monday.

Current rules allow CBP to require certain noncitizens to provide biometrics at entry, but on departure the authority has been limited to small-scale pilot programs at land crossings and at no more than 15 air and sea ports.

To establish a full legal foundation for CBP to operate a comprehensive biometric entry–exit system, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is revising its regulations to eliminate those pilot program references and port restrictions.

The revisions also authorize CBP to photograph all noncitizens upon entry or departure, a shift intended to make identity verification more efficient, accurate, and secure using facial recognition technology.

The agency’s move formalizes what has been building in practice at airports and sea ports since 2015, which is a technology-backed, photograph-based identity check that matches a traveler’s live face to government-held gallery images at the moment of departure.

CBP’s rule completes a regulatory arc that dates to the post-9/11 mandate for a biometric entry/exit system, but that until now has been constrained by the law’s own scaffolding. CBP has been signaling for years that it would rewrite those limits to create a comprehensive legal framework for biometric exit checks wherever deployed.

The interim final rule deletes the pilot caps and port restrictions so the agency can require photographs from non-U.S. citizens at exit as a matter of standard operating procedure.

The technical backbone is CBP’s Traveler Verification Service (TVS), a cloud-based biometric matching system that compares a live image captured at a gate, jet bridge, cruise terminal, or inspection booth to a curated gallery assembled from passport, visa, and flight data.

When the match succeeds, the system returns a “clear” to the airline or CBP officer; when it fails, the traveler undergoes manual document inspection.

CBP has been expanding this architecture through a voluntary Facial Comparison for Advance Passenger Information System (APIS) Compliance Test, renewed in March for two more years, which allows airlines and cruise lines to use TVS to help meet their Advance Passenger Information System obligations while the government hones accuracy and workflows.

The test – now slated to run through February 2027 – has effectively served as an on-ramp for carriers ahead of a binding rule. Although the interim final rule’s text was not publicly posted at press time, CBP’s own materials foreshadow its contours.

The agency’s biometrics privacy policy states that images of U.S. citizens captured in the entry/exit process are not enrolled and are retained “for no more than 12 hours” for continuity-of-operations needs, while “in-scope” non-citizens may be verified against DHS identity systems.

Those assurances, reflected in CBP tear sheets handed out at airports, have become the standard defense against criticism that facial recognition will quietly build dossiers on citizens. The rule’s preamble is expected to recite those limitations and cross-reference existing privacy documentation.

In practice, CBP has already moved beyond proof-of-concept. A string of Federal Register notices and privacy assessments over the past decade documents the progression from fingerprint pilots and small-scale departure tests in 2015 to today’s facial-comparison deployments.

The agency has also laid groundwork on the privacy-compliance side. A November 2018 Privacy Impact Assessment for TVS described a short-term purge of photos from the cloud matching layer and detailed transfers to other DHS systems for non-citizens.

More recently, CBP posted updated Privacy Threshold Analyses (PTA) for its Simplified Arrival program, including an “overarching” PTA published this month that tie facial comparison to moments where travelers already must present themselves for inspection.

A separate, redacted PTA details how CBP is testing facial verification in vehicle lanes at land ports, including use of RFID-enabled documents and license-plate readers to assemble the traveler’s record at the booth.

These documents, while not binding in the way a regulation is, will inevitably be cited as evidence that the program’s privacy guardrails are in place.

For travelers, the most immediate change will be consistency. At many international gates, the camera has been there for years; at others, airlines still rely on manual checks.

The interim final rule gives CBP the authority to make photography at exit standard for non-citizens wherever the hardware exists and to lean on carrier integrations that are already live under the APIS test.

The agency says U.S. citizens retain the option to opt out and undergo manual document review, a practice noted by the Congressional Research Service and repeated in CBP’s public messaging, though the opt-out’s visibility will be closely watched by privacy advocates.

The policy rationale remains the same as it was when DHS first moved to expand exit biometrics: more reliable overstay accounting, reduced impostor risk, and the ability to flag known or suspected threats before they board departing planes or ships.

After years of congressional prodding to complete the entry/exit system, the administrative pieces are finally aligning with the technology that CBP and its partners have fielded.

Yet, the legal and civil-liberties questions that dogged the 2020 DHS proposal have not disappeared. That notice, which contemplated photographing “all aliens” upon entry and/or departure, sparked blowback over scope, proportionality, and the potential for “mission creep” into broader law-enforcement use.

The interim final rule is expected to revive longstanding legal debates, including whether photographing every departing noncitizen is truly necessary and appropriately limited to immigration purposes, how frequently U.S. citizens are swept up in the process, what the error rates look like across different demographic groups, and what remedies are available to travelers when the system fails to match them correctly.

CBP’s privacy filings for Simplified Arrival-Vehicle indicate the agency is pairing facial verification with license-plate readers and RFID-enabled documents to present a unified traveler view to the officer, a data fusion that raises distinct accuracy and privacy concerns.

If the interim final rule removes the legal ceiling on exit biometrics, the speed at which those vehicle-lane pilots become policy will be a test of both CBP’s engineering and its risk management.

Industry, meanwhile, has few illusions about the direction of travel. Carriers have already woven TVS into boarding operations under the APIS test, and CBP’s outreach has framed facial comparison as a way to satisfy government data requirements with fewer manual touches.

For airports and cruise terminals, the interim rule offers regulatory clarity to justify investments in cameras, networking, and signage, while for some travelers it will cement the impression that face scans are no longer experimental but routine.

Still, the larger fight over data retention and information sharing remains unsettled. CBP insists that photographs of U.S. citizens are deleted within 12 hours and never enrolled, yet far less is known about how long records tied to noncitizens remain in DHS systems or how frequently those identity files are accessed for purposes beyond immigration enforcement.

A 2024 CBP Privacy Impact Assessment update for internal e3 Photo Service hints at expanding access to historical photos and fingerprints for CBP users, a reminder that once images exist inside DHS, the question becomes not only how they are captured, but who can see them and why.

The timing of CBP’s action intersects with broader shifts in immigration control. The administration has tightened several processes this year, including a separate interim rule on civil penalties and evolving proposals on nonimmigrant admission periods. While those measures are distinct, they contribute to a policy climate in which automation, surveillance, and expedited enforcement are taking firmer legal root.

