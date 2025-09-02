New Zealand seeks Trust Framework Register provider, targeting February launch

New Zealand has launched a tender for a Trust Framework Register for the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) to manage a list of services and technologies accredited under the country’s new Digital Identity Services Trust Framework.

The anticipated Request for Proposal (RFP), published on Friday morning local New Zealand time, closes on Friday, September 19. The deadline for clarification questions is September 9. Work under the contract is anticipated to begin in November. DIA wants a test environment to be up and running by December, with the Register going live by February, 2026.

The Trust Framework Rules came into effect in July.

DIA describes the Register as “a centralised, standards-based platform for communicating the accreditation status of digital identity providers and services.” Trust Framework Authority staff must be able to edit the Register through a web interface and update it based on status changes. The Register will be delivered as a public API that can be queried for information.

Digital identity verifiers, digital wallets and other related features of the digital credentials ecosystem may be listed.

DIA notes the importance of meeting the system’s exact specifications and requirements, as well as providing interoperability, adhering to international standards, and cost-effectiveness.

“In addition to being a helpful reference for individuals wanting to understand the current state of any Accredited (or previously Accredited) provider and digital identity service, the TF Register also enables machine to machine enquiries when needed to validate the accreditation status of a credential, wallet or other part of the Digital Identify Ecosystem,” the main RFP document states. “For example, a Verification Application such as NZ Verify would use the TF register to enable it to confirm that a provided credential is accredited and was issued by a presently Accredited organisation.”

To carry out these functions, the chosen solution will have to support ISO 23220-3 and 23220-4, ISO 18013-5: Annex C, ICAO Digital Travel Credentials and W3C Verifiable Credentials.

The pricing response form shows fields for implementation, 24/7 support and hosting costs, software licensing, development and set-up costs, service management, training, and environmental costs.

