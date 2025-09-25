NexG expanding products and regions; secure printing ‘no longer enough’

NexG Bhd has officially launched MyNasional, its proprietary digital identity platform designed to unify biometric eKYC, AI and data intelligence for government agencies, SMEs and national programmes.

NexG is pivoting from producing secure physical documents to building a broader digital ecosystem. “Secure printing, while still our core business, is no longer enough,” said Executive Chairman and Group CEO Datuk Abu Hanifah Noordin, at the unveiling event. “The global economy is rapidly shifting towards digital ecosystems and we will not be left behind.”

MyNasional’s rollout will be led by MyNasional eKYC Holdings Sdn Bhd — formerly Innov8tif Holdings Sdn Bhd — in which NexG acquired a 51 percent stake for RM40 million

(US$9.48 million) from Revenue Group Bhd last November.

MyNasional is touted as requiring zero government contracts or budget allocations, allowing public resources to be redirected while accelerating e-government adoption and digital transformation. It is positioned as a privately funded venture.

Chief strategy officer Jorrine Ang said NexG is in active discussions with government agencies to embed digital ID into everyday transactions. She also highlighted the company’s acquisition of MMAG Holdings Bhd to support logistics and delivery, rounding out the MyNasional ecosystem.

“Secure documents must be delivered reliably — that’s where logistics comes in,” she said. “We’re building first and last-mile capabilities to support secure delivery, eKYC onboarding and app-based integration.”

To further strengthen the initiative, NexG has signed an MoU with state-owned Mimos Holdings Bhd to explore joint ventures in AI-powered border security, behavioral profiling and public service automation. A letter of intent with Universiti Teknologi Malaysia will also launch the first programme under Yayasan MyNasional, a foundation dedicated to cultivating Malaysia’s digital talent through research in AI, eKYC, digital identity and cybersecurity.

Capital expenditure plans for MyNasional are still being finalized, with NexG in advanced talks with key stakeholders.

NexG Unveils RM250 Million expansion plan targeting ASEAN and Africa

NexG is launching a two-phase RM250 million (US$59.2 million) growth strategy to position Malaysia as a leader in secure identity solutions.

Backed by a RM1.73 billion ($410.1 million) government passport contract, the company is upgrading its facilities with advanced printing technologies to double passport production and enhance MyKad security. Phase two will deliver a new high-capacity facility to serve both domestic and international markets.

“These contracts are not an endpoint but a platform for us to accelerate expansion,” said Executive Chairman and Group CEO Datuk Abu Hanifah Noordin.

Abu Hanifah said the first phase of NexG’s expansion centers on upgrading its current facilities with key investments of high-precision laser and high-security color printers from Italy’s IXLA SRL.

Additionally, the company has procured Komori Lithrone SX29 high-security offset presses from Japan’s Komori Corporation. According to Hanifah, these upgrades will double the nation’s passport production capacity while significantly boosting the efficiency, security, and reliability of secure identity document manufacturing.

The company is shifting from physical ID production to digital identity platforms, targeting rising demand in ASEAN and Africa. With over RM2.3 billion ($545.3 million) in project orders, NexG expects its RM85 million ($20.1 million) investment in secure ID tech to double revenue by FY2027, and long-term digital ID projects could boost earnings by up to 80 percent compared to FY2025.

NexG also plans to enter Africa as an appointed agent, addressing identity gaps for over 850 million people. Chief Strategy Officer Jorrine Ang Pei Gaik sees Africa as a major growth area that complements NexG’s ASEAN strategy — building out capacity while addressing inclusion.

Article Topics

Africa | ASEAN | biometrics | digital ID | digital identity | MyNasional | NexG Bhd