Outtake browser extension authenticates enterprise email with World ID, passkeys

Outtake and World believe in securing identities for business as fraud grows.

Outtake has unveiled a new browser extension designed to authenticate enterprise emails using cryptographic identity verification. The tool, called Outtake Verify for Email, seeks to ward off the rise in impersonation scams and phishing attacks in corporate communications.

The extension uses World ID and FIDO passkeys to confirm the identity of the sender. The approach adds to existing security protocols such as DMARC and machine-learning-based filters, as it deterministically verifies who initiates an email.

A World blog post describes Outtake Verify for Email as a “lightweight Google Chrome extension that cryptographically signs emails via World ID, giving recipients confidence that you are the verified human authorized to that account.”

According to FBI and IBM data, compromised business emails cost organizations at least $2.8 billion in 2024, while phishing-related breaches averaged $4.9 million per incident. Outtake’s new service is positioned in response to these escalating risks.

The extension integrates with enterprise Single-Sign-On (SSO) systems and deploys via the Chrome management console. It requires no changes to mail exchange (MX) records and currently supports Gmail and Superhuman, with Outlook compatibility expected by the end of this year.

Outtake Verify also helps distinguish between human-generated and AI-generated emails. It’s a growing challenge as AI agents become more embedded in enterprise workflows. The company says future updates will extend cryptographic verification to employee onboarding, internal communications and trusted AI agent authentication.

“Partnering with Outtake and using Outtake Verify for Emails directly advances our objective of expanding the utility of World ID in real-world settings,” commented Ajay Patel, Head of World ID, Tools for Humanity.

Early enterprise adopters can now access the tool here. Outtake has published initial results and plans to expand its identity verification capabilities across broader workplace scenarios.

Article Topics

biometric authentication | enterprise | FIDO Alliance | Outtake | passkeys | World | World ID