FB pixel

Role of foreign system integrator for Sri Lanka digital ID raising concerns

| Duruthu Edirimuni Chandrasekera
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  ID for All
Role of foreign system integrator for Sri Lanka digital ID raising concerns
 

The Department for Registration of Persons (DRP) in Sri Lanka is raising concerns about the proposed unique digital identity project (SL-UDI), especially pertaining to the role of a foreign master system integrator (MSI) accountable for the project’s delivery, maintenance, and integration.

A senior DRP official told Biometric Update on Wednesday that the DRP has to be aligned with the 1968 Number 32 Persons Registration Act in the country, which is a law that provides for the registration of all citizens and the issuance of National Identity Cards to eligible individuals, and will not do anything that goes beyond this act.

The Indian National Institute for Smart Government (NISG) is seeking bids from Indian companies to appoint an MSI for this initiative, to collect citizens’ demographic and biometric data, similar to India’s Aadhaar system. At least 40 Indian firms have applied for this.

P.T.G. Perera, the Acting Project Director of Sri Lanka’s electronic national identity card (e-NIC) project, raised 22 specific concerns to the Digital Economy Ministry in a letter. A major issue is that the MSI would have control over sensitive data and profile management, which traditionally falls under the DRP’s IT department, potentially undermining established oversight and data security protocols.

The senior official noted that signing off on this will need the Attorney General’s clearance.

The SL-UDI project is positioned as a basis of Sri Lanka’s digital economy, aiming to provide citizens with a unique digital identifier that enables seamless digital transactions and interactions. However, Perera’s letter highlights several risks, including restricted bidding of the MSI to Indian entities, vague clauses regarding data export, and the potential for data leakage during the data migration process. The MSI’s control over critical security components raises further alarms about data sovereignty.

“At this point, we need the roles and responsibilities of the DRP to be clearly outlined. There are concerns about data migration and setting up data centers, etc, which need more clarity. Also, the arbitration process outlined in the bid documents would take place in New Delhi, effectively side-stepping Sri Lanka’s judicial system, while intellectual property rights may remain with the contractor,” the senior official further stressed. The limitation of liability clause poses a major risk, as it limits the contractor’s liability to only 10% of the contract value in cases of data breaches, leaving the Sri Lankan government susceptible to substantial financial losses.

Perera’s letter also notes overlaps with existing systems, such as the e-NIC, and warns that the MSI’s management of IT assets could upset governance and security protocols. Legal frameworks for certain biometric data collection, like iris scans, are still not enabled by law, which is also a setback.

The Supreme Court is set to consider a petition challenging the India-Sri Lanka Memorandum of Understanding related to SL-UDI on October 17, underscoring the ongoing legal and governance challenges surrounding this major digital initiative.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

London police target video analytics as part of £25M digital market strategy

London’s Metropolitan Police has published a notice of a planned procurement as it stands up a new “Dynamic Market” for…

 

Senators call on ICE to halt use of facial recognition as surveillance powers grow

Senators Edward Markey, Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley – all Democrats – have issued a pointed demand to U.S. Immigration…

 

SIC Biometrics launches multimodal mobile booking station for field operations

SIC Biometrics has expanded its product line with the launch of a mobile biometric booking station for enrollment, identity verification,…

 

Dashlane, SDO roll out new passwordless features

Users of password management app Dashlane can now use passkeys not just on their smartphones and desktops but also on…

 

Tech5 and Visa to integrate biometrics, digital wallets and payments for DPI

Visa and Tech5 will work together to integrate digital payment capabilities with biometrics, identity management and trust infrastructure technologies under…

 

Digital ID back on the table in UK as a way to manage migration

Digital ID programs have a patchy history in the UK. First pushed by Tony Blair’s Labour government in the mid-2000s,…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS