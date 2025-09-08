FB pixel

Scrapping fees for first-timers boosts Kenya digital ID registration

| Ayang Macdonald
The Kakamega Country in Kenya has witnessed a jump in national ID registrations following the scrapping of application fees for first-timers.

The move has also positively influenced ID registration in other counties as the government has carried out mobile registration campaigns including in Nakuru.

According to the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration, Kipchumba Murkomen, many more people are enrolling for the Maisha Namba digital ID after authorities terminated the payment of 300 Kenyan Shilling (US$2.30) as application fee.

Murkomen made the observation during a visit in which he evaluated progress on civil and national ID registration at the Huduma Center of the Kakamega County.

President William Ruto signed a gazette notice scrapping fees for first time ID applicants in March, in a move that was intended to make the important document more accessible to citizens.

Also scrapped alongside the fees was the Ksh500 (US$3.80) that was considered vetting or verification fee for birth certificates when citizens applied for an ID or passport.

While at Kakamega, Murkomen noted that an ongoing live capture technology system which is being piloted in the County is also enhancing the efficiency of service delivery and reducing delays.

Apart from the fee scrap, the Cabinet Secretary noted that birth and ID registration has improved thanks to the expansion of relevant infrastructure.

He stated that already, the Country has 40 ID registration centers spread across 14 sub-counties, but there is a plan to add three more registries in the next three months, and another in the coming year.

He was told that registration services are unfolding hitch-free in all the registries except in seven where activities are said to be slow.

Murkomen’s visit to the Huduma Center saw the presence of Governor Fernandes Barasa, Deputy Governor Ayub Savula, many MPs, and the County Assembly Speaker.

Since the approval and launch of the Maisha Namba in 2023, Kenya has deployed diverse efforts to drive adoption and facilitate access to public and private sector services.

The government has also been implementing civil registration reforms as part of measures to streamline national ID issuance.

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS