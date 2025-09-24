FB pixel

Sri Lanka soft-launches e-procurement monitoring system with UNDP

| Duruthu Edirimuni Chandrasekera
Categories Biometrics News  |  Government Services  |  ID for All
Sri Lanka soft-launches e-procurement monitoring system with UNDP
 

The National Procurement Commission (NPC) of Sri Lanka, in partnership with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), has kicked off a soft launch of its e-Procurement Monitoring System (ePMS) to digitize public sector procurement processes according to Information and Communication Technology Agency Chairman and Presidential Adviser on Digital Economy, Dr. Hans Wijayasuriya.

Wijayasuriya told Biometric Update that the NPC is currently developing guidelines specific to digital solutions procurement. “The objective of this is that state procurement is not limited to large companies, and that there is a democratization of government access to such procurement, and that these procurements are not limited to a long cycle of procurements.”

The UNDP, on September 18, with the NPC, and funding from the Japanese government through the Japanese Supplementary Budget, unveiled the pilot phase of this procurement monitoring system. The government will primarily pilot the system across ministries and special spending units, in a bid to revamp traditional paper-based procurement. Along with the monitoring process is ushering in a new era of efficiency, transparency, accountability and sustainable development.

Wijayasuriya emphasized moving towards outcome-based procurement, more agile procurement, and short-cycle procurement, which will all be under the ages of the NPC. He said that discussions are underway to frame a set of guidelines and also implementation infrastructure, which will be required to execute this and also to get the procurement talent. This initiative aims to establish clear frameworks for acquiring technology and services, facilitating easier and more competitive bidding processes for digital goods and services within the public sector.

He added that this initiative will become a means of improving efficiency, transparency, and accountability. While the immediate results do not specify guidelines for digital solutions, the NPC is responsible for developing comprehensive guidelines and instructions for procurement, including information systems. The NPC released its 2024 Procurement Guidelines and Manual for Goods, Works, and Non-Consulting Services in late 2024, which will serve as a framework to support this digital transition.

The UNDP ran a workshop on digital ID system procurement at ID4Africa’s 2025 AGM this past May in Addis Ababa, urging government to consider how they will contract technologies from the initial design stages. And Sri Lanka is also in the midst of procuring a master systems integrator for its SL-UDI national digital ID.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Luciditi’s age verification SDK enables compliance for in-person UK alcohol sales

The UK is modernizing its Mandatory Licensing Conditions (MLC) with British pubs, shops and clubs able to accept mobile digital…

 

Canada’s Privacy Commissioner says TikTok collects kids data without reason

It’s becoming increasingly clear that social media is at a tipping point. Having captured a huge percentage of the internet…

 

San Diego’s SITA upgrade, iProov stats underline US seamless travel ambitions

The U.S. Biometric Exit program graduated from a pilot program to production earlier this month with a revision to Customs…

 

Philippines deploying facial recognition to identify anti-corruption protesters  

The eGovPH platform has not experienced a data breach, says a Philippines official department. In response to claims that more…

 

iDAKTO CSO explains Morocco’s move to prioritize digital ID after cyberattacks

Morocco’s response to a series of cyberattacks earlier this year claimed by an Algerian hacker group includes fast-tracking the adoption…

 

Apple adding US passports to Wallet app

Apple is planning to include U.S. passports in its iPhone Wallet app later this year, the company has announced. “Digital…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS