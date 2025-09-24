Sri Lanka soft-launches e-procurement monitoring system with UNDP

The National Procurement Commission (NPC) of Sri Lanka, in partnership with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), has kicked off a soft launch of its e-Procurement Monitoring System (ePMS) to digitize public sector procurement processes according to Information and Communication Technology Agency Chairman and Presidential Adviser on Digital Economy, Dr. Hans Wijayasuriya.

Wijayasuriya told Biometric Update that the NPC is currently developing guidelines specific to digital solutions procurement. “The objective of this is that state procurement is not limited to large companies, and that there is a democratization of government access to such procurement, and that these procurements are not limited to a long cycle of procurements.”

The UNDP, on September 18, with the NPC, and funding from the Japanese government through the Japanese Supplementary Budget, unveiled the pilot phase of this procurement monitoring system. The government will primarily pilot the system across ministries and special spending units, in a bid to revamp traditional paper-based procurement. Along with the monitoring process is ushering in a new era of efficiency, transparency, accountability and sustainable development.

Wijayasuriya emphasized moving towards outcome-based procurement, more agile procurement, and short-cycle procurement, which will all be under the ages of the NPC. He said that discussions are underway to frame a set of guidelines and also implementation infrastructure, which will be required to execute this and also to get the procurement talent. This initiative aims to establish clear frameworks for acquiring technology and services, facilitating easier and more competitive bidding processes for digital goods and services within the public sector.

He added that this initiative will become a means of improving efficiency, transparency, and accountability. While the immediate results do not specify guidelines for digital solutions, the NPC is responsible for developing comprehensive guidelines and instructions for procurement, including information systems. The NPC released its 2024 Procurement Guidelines and Manual for Goods, Works, and Non-Consulting Services in late 2024, which will serve as a framework to support this digital transition.

The UNDP ran a workshop on digital ID system procurement at ID4Africa’s 2025 AGM this past May in Addis Ababa, urging government to consider how they will contract technologies from the initial design stages. And Sri Lanka is also in the midst of procuring a master systems integrator for its SL-UDI national digital ID.

Article Topics

digital government | government purchasing | procurement | SL-UDI | Sri Lanka | UNDP