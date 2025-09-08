FB pixel

Türkiye to prosecute dozens after forgery scandal involving stolen digital signatures

| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Government Services  |  ID for All
Türkiye to prosecute dozens after forgery scandal involving stolen digital signatures
 

Trial will begin this week for suspects of a scandal in Türkiye that saw the production of hundreds of fake academic certificates and driver’s licenses after digital signatures were stolen from the country’s digital government system.

According to French radio RFI, the scandal, which has shaken the Turkish government, involves the fraudulent issuance of hundreds of academic certificates in diverse fields of study.

The signatures were reportedly stolen from the e-Devlet digital government platform which facilitates access to public services. One of those mentioned in the scandal is a business man who has won public contracts in the past.

The recent scandal has led to the arrest of nearly 200 members of an organized gang which is involved in the criminal activity, and they have been charged following a probe that was fronted by Ankara’s prosecutor’s office. Their trial is set to begin on September 12 in Ankara, RFI mentions.

This scam is described as being part of an organized crime which has rocked the country since about the year 2,000, with perpetrators producing fake university diplomas and driver’s licenses, enabling holders of these fake documents to get jobs in professional corps for which they are not qualified.

As RFI reports, two digital signature service providers accredited by the government have been accused of being involved in the scam. Reports say it is through these providers, Türktrust and E-imzatr, that fraudsters were able to access the signatures of about 30 public officials, which facilitated issuance of the forged documents in question.

Arrested suspects of the fraud could bag between five and 50 years in prison if found guilty of the different charges, the government prosecutor says. Government authorities say the investigations have led to the uncovering of dozens of fake diplomas and driver’s licenses.

The incident has sparked public concerns about the security of Türkiye’s digital government ecosystem as critics question the safety of the system and even the security of sensitive personal data in government’s hands.

The country has a history of major data leaks or identity theft incidents especially as it has a centralized national biometric data system.

In 2016, for instance, about 50 million citizens had their personal details leaked in a data breach, Global Voices recalls. Since then, other major similar incidents have led to calls for more robust cybersecurity, accountability and transparency measures by the Turkish government.

In the wake of these challenges however, the government has been working to strengthen its digital security architecture through blockchain and biometrics.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Intermediary age assurance provider collecting user data on specific URLs, more

A firm claiming to provide “double blind” age assurance services to pornography sites adapting to France’s online safety law has…

 

NIST results show versatility, maturity of touchless biometrics: Identy

Noteworthy among the most recent submissions to the Proprietary Fingerprint Template (PFT) Evaluation by the U.S. National Institute of Standards…

 

Nein telefon heim: Germany aims to quell fears about server retrieval in EUDI wallet

The “phone home” debate over digital identity systems that could use server retrieval continues, as Germany’s government faces questions about…

 

Romania cutting e-ID plans, risking $310M EU fine

The Romanian government is reducing the number of electronic identity cards it had planned to distribute for free, potentially risking…

 

Public gets chance to invest in World’s biometric digital ID through $270M deal

A group of American crypto investors believe that World’s iris biometrics can provide the universal foundation for digital identity that…

 

Brits support national identity scheme but divided on digital ID

A majority of British citizens – 57 percent – support the introduction of a national ID card, a new survey…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS