Cameroon partners with Liber Technologies to pursue CRVS reforms

Cameroon’s National Civil Status Registration Office (BUNEC) has brought in a Luxembourg partner to support its ongoing civil status system digitization efforts.

BUNEC officials and a delegation from Liber Technologies held a working session recently in Yaounde to pave the way for their collaboration, according to a statement from the civil registration agency.

Liber Technologies is a company specialized in secure document digitization, digital government services and fiducial printing solutions. The firm, created in 2017, provides digital government services for a number of African countries including Chad where it developed an e-visa system and digital land registration services.

In the course of the discussion with the visiting delegation, BUNEC made a dual presentation. One touched on its institutional missions and challenges, while the other looked at the national civil status registration digitization project as a key part of the Cameroon’s public sector transformation plan.

Per the collaboration, Liber Technologies will use its international expertise in secure, reliable and interoperable administrative data systems to support BUNEC’s integrated citizen data management ambitions which are crucial for advancing its modernization goals.

Both delegations, per the statement, also “identified several structural challenges facing BUNEC such as funding the national civil registration policy, effective collection of local data, securing existing archives, and connecting civil registration centers across the country.”

Liber Technologies, for its part, proposed concrete avenues for technical and organizational support.

“The Luxembourg-based partner reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Cameroon in this strategic digital transformation. The next steps will involve jointly developing financing mechanisms and technical cooperation to ensure the optimal and sustainable operation of the national civil registration system,” the BUNEC statement read.

In the past several years, BUNEC has been implementing initiatives aimed at modernizing and digitizing the country’s civil status registration architecture. These efforts got a boost a year ago when a new legislative framework came into force in December 2024.

The Law No 2024/016 of 23 December 2024 to organize the civil registration system in Cameroon made major changes to the civil status registration process and introduces several novelties including the issuance of digital civil status documents.

The law also aims to effectively complement efforts already being made by the government to fully digitize the country’s civil registration system by 2029.

