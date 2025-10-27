Clear expands its patient check-in program to more than 150 locations

Clear is expanding its selfie biometrics-based patient check-in program designed with Wellstar Health System, which provides medical care across the U.S. state of Georgia.

The system, named Clear1, is set to reach more than 150 locations, while Wellstar is also planning to roll out additional use cases for the software, including online scheduling as well as patient and workforce account creation and recovery.

The new deal is set to boost the identity verification company’s foray into the healthcare system.

Clear launched the program in Avalon Health Park in May 2024. Since then, CLEAR1 has been introduced at the Wellstar North Fulton Medical Center in Roswell, Georgia, and at five Wellstar outpatient facilities.

Patients can register with Clear1 by taking a selfie and uploading a government-issued ID through their smartphone. Once they arrive at the medical facility, verified patients can check in using a kiosk or a tablet to confirm their identity.

The product integrates the Epic health information and electronic medical record system, which is also used by Wellstar. The integration means that Clear can easily implement the system with other healthcare partners who rely on the record system. More than 325 million patients have a current electronic record in Epic.

Clear’s efforts to spread its technology into the healthcare system may also be boosted by the U.S. government’s new initiative to transform access to medical data. The core of this effort is the development of a nationwide interoperable platform that allows patients to retrieve and manage health records through consumer-facing applications.

The company has recently published a case study of its work with Wellstar, which showed that digital check-in rose from two to ten percent within six months. Clear also says that the program has freed up more than 1,500 hours of staff time and resolved duplicate patient records, reducing administrative work.

“Collectively, these improvements are projected to deliver $2 million in savings for every 25,000 patients verified through CLEAR1,” says the company.

Article Topics

CLEAR | CLEAR1 | digital ID | healthcare | identity verification | patient identification | patient records | selfie biometrics | United States