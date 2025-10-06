Kazakhstan launches biometrics pilot to enhance gambling industry safety

Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports and biometrics firm Biometric.Vision have formalized a cooperation agreement aimed at strengthening safety and citizen protections in the gambling sector.

At the Digital Bridge international digital forum, the signing ceremony marked the launch of a pilot initiative that will deploy Biometric.Vision’s identity verification service to promote transparency and responsible practices.

“It is highly significant for our company to be able to implement this project together with the Ministry of Tourism and Sports,” said Alibek Narimbaev, CEO and founder of Biometric.Vision. “We are convinced that biometric and AI technologies should not only make people’s daily lives easier, but also help address major social challenges. The new service will enable real-time verification of citizens’ status, minimizing risks and ensuring fairness in the gambling industry.”

The memorandum outlines a shared commitment to digital transformation across key areas under the Ministry’s remit, including tourism, sports and gambling. The pilot will integrate face biometrics and AI to enable real-time verification of users’ status, helping to reduce risks and ensure fair access to regulated services.

Narimbaev added that he is confident the “successful execution” of the pilot will lay the groundwork for large-scale deployment of solutions that will improve the transparency and safety of Kazakhstan’s gambling and betting market.

The initiative reflects Kazakhstan’s broader efforts to modernize on its digitalization journey. By embedding biometric safeguards into the gambling ecosystem, the Ministry aims to create a safer and more accountable environment for users and operators alike.

“This agreement marks a new stage in the digitalization of the social sphere,” said Baurzhan Rapikov. “We want our industries to develop on time and in full alignment with the principles of transparency and social responsibility. The pilot with Biometric.Vision will introduce a modern service that will serve as an effective tool for safeguarding citizens.”

Bybit Kazakhstan and Biometric.Vision partner to secure crypto transactions

Bybit Kazakhstan, a licensed cryptocurrency exchange regulated by the Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA), has entered a strategic partnership with Biometric.Vision. The agreement was formalized during a signing ceremony held on the sidelines of the Digital Bridge international forum.

The collaboration aims to integrate advanced biometric solutions into Bybit Kazakhstan’s platform, enhancing user onboarding and reinforcing know your customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) procedures. By leveraging biometric and AI technologies, the initiative seeks to boost the speed, reliability and security of digital asset transactions in Kazakhstan’s regulated crypto market.

“Bybit Kazakhstan is taking another step towards making our service as convenient and secure as possible for clients,” said Ablaikhan Aubakir, Country Manager of Bybit Kazakhstan. “Biometric technologies will accelerate registration and strengthen the reliability of KYC/AML processes. Our goal is to ensure users have complete confidence in digital asset transactions within the framework of local regulations.”

“Today, the digital economy and fintech are among the key drivers of Kazakhstan’s development,” said Narimbaev, of Biometric.Vision. “We are witnessing how leading global players are showing interest in local technology initiatives, which confirms the country’s potential as a regional innovation hub.”

Previously, Biometric.Vision struck a deal to supply biometric ID services including liveness detection for customers of the National Bank of Kazakhstan.

Article Topics

AML | Biometric.Vision | biometrics | face biometrics | fraud prevention | gambling | identity verification | Kazakhstan