Prove launches Identity Graph for tokenized identities

Prove has unveiled the Prove Identity Graph, a new identity infrastructure designed to help enterprises instantly verify and recognize customers across borders, devices and channels.

The Prove Identity Graph connects verified individuals to tokenized representations of their national IDs, devices, phone numbers, emails and authentication keys.

At its core is the Prove ID, a cryptographically-rooted identity that updates in real time as users change devices or telecom providers.

This allows businesses to maintain a continuously accurate and secure view of their customers, Prove claims, without relying on slow one-time verification methods like document uploads or selfies.

“As companies expand their digital reach, they need a foundation that makes security stronger and seamless,” says Rodger Desai, CEO and founder of Prove.

“The Prove Identity Graph turns identity from a fiction point into a growth engine. Each verified identity not only prevents fraud but also fuels trust and business performance globally.”

Covering over 90 percent of digital consumers in 227 countries and territories, the graph offers certified coverage of more than 10 billion verified devices, distinguishing real users from bots and synthetic identities through deterministic signals and integrations with telecom carriers and identity issuers.

Prove says the Identity Graph enables instant onboarding, persistent user recognition and real-time fraud defense including protection against account takeovers, SIM swaps and synthetic identity attacks. It also supports personalized engagement by helping businesses tailor offers and loyalty programs to verified users with long-standing, trustworthy digital footprints.

