South Africa introduces single digital ID as part of MyMzansi DPI plan

South Africa’s Communications Minister Solly Malatsi says the future of the country’s digital government lies in large part in the rollout of a single digital ID system via the MyMzansi digital public infrastructure (DPI) blueprint.

MyMzansi mobile app will be rolled out as part of the digital transformation roadmap unveiled in May. The roadmap will see the implementation of all three core components of DPI, namely a single digital ID, a data exchange platform and a digital payments system, according to the implementation timeline.

Malatsi discussed the MyMzansi plan in an interview with state broadcaster SABC last month.

“We understand this is where the future of accessing government services and the future of communication is going to land,” Malatsi said.

With the MyMzansi app, the government says South Africans will have a unique digital identity and will be able to log onto a central platform to access government services from across sectors.

It will be a zero-rated app which citizens will be able to access for public services without having to visit physical office locations, as their digital ID can be verified remotely using face biometrics.

Phase one of the roadmap is expected to be fully implemented by February next year, time during which the government hopes to have put in place the key DPI components to enhance digital government and strengthen social protection.

The second phase of implementation will run from 2027-2030 and will prioritize scaling up the digitization of services in several sectors including education, healthcare, and business.

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa, early this year, spoke about the digital ID plan within the broader framework of the country’s DPI implementation, which he said, will see increased investment.

South Africa used its G20 presidency to boost advocacy for DPI implementation and experts have urged the government to make the most of that opportunity, as did India during its own G20 leadership.

The country’s increasing digital transformation means that authorities will have to implement robust cybersecurity measures in order to contain digital security threats such as the supersonic rise in deepfakes especially in the banking and fintech sectors.

