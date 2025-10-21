Vietnam wants all citizens served on digital platforms by 2026

Vietnam is targeting 100 percent digital ID and government service access by 2026. The ambitious goal comes as the country’s Ministry of Science and Technology hosted a national program to commemorate National Digital Transformation Day 2025.

The theme was “Digital transformation: Faster – more efficient – closer to the people,” as reported by Vietnam Net. The event highlighted Vietnam’s progress in building a digital government and economy, while acknowledging ongoing challenges in policy, infrastructure and public engagement.

According to government data, 80 percent of public services are now fully digitized, the digital economy contributes nearly 20 percent to GDP, and hundreds of thousands of public servants have received digital skills training. A nationwide grassroots digital technology network has also been established.

Despite these gains, the Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Chi Dung acknowledged persistent issues. He pointed to lagging policy adaptation, fragmented data systems, limited inter-agency data sharing, and insufficient digital human resources. In some areas, he noted, digital transformation remains superficial.

Looking ahead, the government aims to make digital transformation a central pillar of economic growth and innovation. By 2026, all adults are expected to have a digital identity, a payment account, and access to public service portals. Officials emphasized that this goal reflects a broader commitment to equitable access and inclusive digital services.

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Vu Hai Quan described the current phase as one of expansive development, following five years of foundational work. He noted that digital tools such as VNeID, Zalo, and online public services have become part of daily life, and that fully online administrative procedures have increased nearly ninefold since 2019.

Key national platforms — including the National Population Database, Land Database, and Public Service Portal — are now operational, forming the backbone of a growing digital ecosystem. Minister Vu emphasized that future efforts must focus on generating measurable socioeconomic value, with digital transformation outcomes assessed by their impact on productivity, competitiveness, and quality of life.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen noted that Vietnam has become one of the region’s fastest-growing countries in digital governance and economic digitalization. He cited improvements in public awareness, institutional frameworks, and infrastructure, including advancements in telecommunications, cloud computing, and cybersecurity.

He also stressed the importance of building a safe and inclusive digital environment, where citizens are equipped to navigate cybersecurity risks and benefit from a diverse digital ecosystem. “Digital culture and ethics must be prioritized,” he said, adding that placing people at the center of policy and technology design is essential for long-term success.

The Ministry also announced the 2024 Digital Transformation Index (DTI) rankings for centrally governed provinces and cities.

Article Topics

digital government | digital ID | digital inclusion | government services | Vietnam | VNeID