FB pixel

World Bank to assess ASEAN’s readiness for cross-border digital identity

Call for proposals issued
| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  ID for All
World Bank to assess ASEAN’s readiness for cross-border digital identity
 

It’s a big few days for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations as Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia hosts the second of 2025’s Summits. While the member states discuss policy amongst each other, as well as with non-member powers, the World Bank has issued a call on cross-border identity.

The World Bank put out a call for proposals to evaluate the readiness of ASEAN Member States (AMS) for cross-border digital identity and verifiable credential interoperability. The assignment intends to establish a regionally harmonized digital identity framework across Southeast Asia.

The selected consulting firm will be tasked with mapping and analyzing national digital identity ecosystems and governance structures to understand current capabilities and institutional arrangements. It will also review legal and policy frameworks related to digital identity, electronic authentication, data protection, and cross-border data flows.

Additionally, the firm will assess technical standards and trust frameworks, with a focus on interoperability readiness across jurisdictions. Based on these findings, it will develop evidence-based recommendations and a high-level roadmap to support ASEAN-wide digital identity interoperability.

The assignment will be conducted remotely, relying on desk-based research and virtual consultations with relevant agencies and stakeholders in each AMS. The call-out is published under Solicitation Number 0002018938 by the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) and the International Development Association (IDA) and closes on October 27, 2025, at 23:59.

ASEAN members are hotly pursuing digital identity, DPI and digital transformation. This October’s summit will also see leaders from the U.S., China, India, Russia, Japan, Australia and Canada, among others, flying in as the region is courted for political and economic favor. ASEAN comprises 11 member states with Timor-Leste inducted as the eleventh member on Sunday at the 47th summit’s opening ceremony in Kuala Lumpur.

The World Economic Forum is predicting ASEAN to possess a $2 trillion digital economy by 2030 — but that to unlock potential ASEAN needs a “multi-pronged approach,” with regulation and standardization required to ensure cross-border data flow. But talks on interoperability, governance of digitalization, infrastructure and more – known collectively as DEFA – have been slow, with Indonesia previously calling on ASEAN members to speed up the pace of negotiations.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

IDverse, ConnectID chosen to trial Australia’s digital ID for property rentals

Australia’s federal government has selected a dozen companies to participate in a trial of digital identity for property rentals. The…

 

SITA showcases tech in Singapore as Asia embraces biometrics for air travel

SITA has launched a new Experience Centre in Singapore aimed at showcasing the future of air travel. The hub features…

 

DHS expands biometric entry-exit, CBP to photograph all noncitizens at US borders

When the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) published its final rule last week expanding the use of biometrics at the…

 

Malawi eyes SDG 16.9 target with universal legal identity blueprint

Malawi doesn’t want to be left behind in terms of meeting the 16.9 target of the UN Sustainable Development Goals…

 

Cameroon partners with Liber Technologies to pursue CRVS reforms

Cameroon’s National Civil Status Registration Office (BUNEC) has brought in a Luxembourg partner to support its ongoing civil status system…

 

Biometrics increase integrity from age checks to agents, but not when compelled

Biometrics are anchoring trust for established but growing use cases like national IDs even as new use cases are taking…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS