Africa’s digital public infrastructure drive to get $1B boost from UAE govt

The implementation of digital public infrastructure (DPI) and AI projects is set to get a nudge from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after the government pledged to set aside a whopping $1billion for that purpose.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, disclosed this information during the just-ended G20 summit which took place for the first time on African soil in South Africa. He noted that the move is part of the country’s objectives of contributing to international development through meaningful partnerships and assistance initiatives.

An announcement from the Abu Dhabi Media Office said the funding support is famed as an AI for Development initiative and its implementation will be managed by the Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX).

From Tunisia to South Africa, Somalia to Senegal and in-between, African nations are engaged at different levels in the implementation of DPI, with many of them currently involved in national digital ID programs. Others are drafting or have already launched national AI strategies to guide adoption. Recently, a public discussion hosted by the Atlantic Council discussed the challenges facing Africa’s biometrics digital ID systems and how they can fix policies and implementation processes for better results.

The fund from the UAE is thus expected to bring on much needed impetus to accelerate these programs which the countries say aim to streamline access to digital services in the public and private sectors, and make life easy for citizens.

“ADEX’s leadership of the AI for Development initiative reflects the UAE’s belief that artificial intelligence is a real force for advancing equitable growth and sustainable development. By combining technology, financing and partnerships, we aim to support developing countries in overcoming developmental challenges and building long-term economic resilience,” ADEX Director-General, Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, said.

Speaking further, he cited areas like education and agriculture where the integration of AI with DPI can open up new opportunities for inclusive socio-economic growth. “Through this initiative, we aim to empower UAE enterprises to implement pioneering, high-impact development projects that strengthen economic and technological cooperation between the UAE and African countries, while supporting the achievement of global sustainable development goals.”

Dr Tareq Ahmed Al Ameri, chairman of the UAE Foreign Aid Agency, also lauded the initiative, saying it is in line with the government’s commitment to supporting high-impact projects through its foreign assistance policy.

China also a big player in Africa’s AI, DPI landscape

The announced support from the UAE to African countries comes at a time when the continent holds great promise for digital economy growth, thanks in large part to support from other global powers like China. It is projected, for instance, that AI and digital services could add an estimated $1.5 trillion to Africa’s economy in the next five years.

An opinion piece published by Euractiv describes how China is rapidly shaping Africa’s digital future by investing heavily in infrastructure, data systems, and governance models. Many of its biometrics companies have also been making in routes into Africa’s identity market, winning contracts and building partnerships.

China, according to the writer, is making such moves at the expense of the West which is increasingly losing influence in shaping Africa’s digital future, something that could have major geopolitical consequences.

Th writer also highlights the importance of investing in Africa’s digital infrastructure, citing the continent’s mobile and internet penetration boom with 751 million mobile subscriptions expected by 2030.

