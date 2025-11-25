authID closes $3.7M equity fundraise to lay runway for transition

authID has raised close to $3.675 million through a registered direct offering. The company plans to use as working capital as it waits for the revenue from several biometrics deals inked during a challenging transition.
Investors are buying 2,688,747 shares of authID’s common stock, at a price per share or pre-funded warrant of $1.35, or $1.71 for insiders.
authID raised $8.15 million earlier this year, when its
stock price was significantly higher, in another equity round.
