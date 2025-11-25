FB pixel

authID closes $3.7M equity fundraise to lay runway for transition

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Biometrics Stocks  |  Trade Notes
authID closes $3.7M equity fundraise to lay runway for transition
 

authID has raised close to $3.675 million through a registered direct offering. The company plans to use as working capital as it waits for the revenue from several biometrics deals inked during a challenging transition.

Investors are buying 2,688,747 shares of authID’s common stock, at a price per share or pre-funded warrant of $1.35, or $1.71 for insiders.

authID raised $8.15 million earlier this year, when its stock price was significantly higher, in another equity round.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Pubs in Australia deal with fake digital IDs; in the UK, disappointment

The owners and staff of pubs in Queensland, Australia are seeing a marked increase in the fake IDs presented by…

 

Imprivata acquires Verosint to bolster real-time threat detection for access control

Imprivata has acquired identity threat detection response (ITDR) firm Verosint, representing the Massachusetts firm’s latest strategic investment in passwordless access…

 

Australia proposes digital project contract performance registry

Australia’s Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) is looking for feedback on a proposal for a new federal register for underperforming contractors…

 

Rwanda notes progress with $57M digital ID system to launch next year

The intension of the government of Rwanda is to fully have in place its national digital ID system by June…

 

Seon, BioCatch, Entersekt update platforms with adaptable tools to fight fraud

As financial crime grows more sophisticated with the rise of AI-powered scams, deepfakes and synthetic identities, leading fraud prevention firms…

 

FBI seeks industry input on biometric algorithms, AI-driven tattoo recognition

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has issued a new Request for Information (RFI) seeking industry input on the next…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events