FB pixel

authID losses mount ahead of expected windfall from biometrics deals

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Biometrics Stocks  |  Trade Notes
authID losses mount ahead of expected windfall from biometrics deals
 

authID’s latest financial statements are a story of a difficult present and promising future as the company transitions “from a promising technology concept into a trusted partner for global leaders in retail, finance, and identity security,” as CEO Rhon Daguro describes it.

The company booked total revenue in the third quarter of this year of $0.6 million, up from $0.2 million in Q2 of 2024, and an overall net loss of $5.2 million, or $0.38 per share.

authID also revealed after the quarter’s close that a European customer among the top 20 global retailers is implementing PrivacyKey biometrics, and during the quarter announced biometric IAM platform IDX built with NEC subsidiary NESIC and MajorKey’s integration of its Proof technology for Microsoft Entra customers.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Sri Lanka earmarks millions to accelerate digital transformation in 2026 budget

The government of Sri Lanka has pledged to invest 35.6 billion Sri Lankan rupees (approximately US$120 million) to advance the…

 

Metalenz strikes production deal to bring compact face biometrics to consumer devices

Metalenz has partnered with semiconductor foundry United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) to begin mass production of Polar ID, a compact biometric…

 

School phone bans don’t do much, but age appropriate design does

Age checks for social media are on the minds of regulators globally, including in the UK. In a presentation from…

 

Passkeys from 1Password ready to join star supporters on red carpet

The world of biometric authentication is not standard stomping ground for celebrities, unless you count deepfakes. But some big names…

 

DHS has turned college football games into surveillance test beds

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has quietly turned college football into test beds for a federated surveillance stack built…

 

FPC AllKey Ultra offers potential for broader applications, use cases

Fingerprint Cards AB (FPC) has launched FPC AllKey Ultra, an expansion of the successful FPC AllKey line introduced in late…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events