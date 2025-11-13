authID losses mount ahead of expected windfall from biometrics deals

authID’s latest financial statements are a story of a difficult present and promising future as the company transitions “from a promising technology concept into a trusted partner for global leaders in retail, finance, and identity security,” as CEO Rhon Daguro describes it.

The company booked total revenue in the third quarter of this year of $0.6 million, up from $0.2 million in Q2 of 2024, and an overall net loss of $5.2 million, or $0.38 per share.

authID also revealed after the quarter’s close that a European customer among the top 20 global retailers is implementing PrivacyKey biometrics, and during the quarter announced biometric IAM platform IDX built with NEC subsidiary NESIC and MajorKey’s integration of its Proof technology for Microsoft Entra customers.

