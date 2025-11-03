FB pixel

EU publishes three new Implementing Acts for EUDI Wallet

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID
Organizations working on the EU Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet should take note: The European Commission has published three new Implementing Acts related to the upcoming digital ID.

The first implementing regulation, 2025/2160, lays out the risk policies connected to non-qualified trust services. The second one, 2025/2162, deals with accreditation of conformity assessment bodies tasked with assessing qualified trust service providers, the conformity assessment report and the conformity assessment scheme.

Lastly, 2025/2164 amends Implementing Decision 2015/1505 and focuses on the version of the standard underlying the common template for trusted lists. This regulation is relevant for organizations that plan to issue attestations within the EUDI Wallet.

All three implementing regulations were published on October 27th.

Implementing Acts are meant to accompany the eIDAS 2.0 regulation, adding specific rules, such as technical specifications, processes and standards that stakeholders need to apply.

The Acts that spell out everything from user interface standards to data protection protocols.

The regulation aims to establish certification benchmarks for identity and trust service providers, mandate how companies must accommodate digital credentials, and forge the cross-border interoperability standards needed to ensure the system works seamlessly across the European Union’s 27 member states.

