GBG chooses AWS to host digital ID cloud, LexisNexis builds its own APAC datacenter

Demand for digital identity solutions is growing worldwide. Service providers meanwhile are selecting different paths in how they build and manage cloud infrastructure.

GBG is consolidating its operations into Amazon Web Services (AWS) as it bets on the stability, reach and innovation of a single hyperscale provider to drive efficiency and accelerate product development.

In contrast, LexisNexis Risk Solutions is expanding through a network of regional data centers, most recently in Malaysia, to bring its Digital Identity Network closer to customers in Asia and deliver faster, locally routed transactions.

These are the strategic choices facing identity technology firms. Whether to centralize on global cloud platforms for agility and scale, or to invest in localized infrastructure to meet regional performance, compliance and sovereignty needs.

GBG has chosen AWS as its preferred cloud provider as it aims to accelerate global growth, simplify operations and strengthen compliance.

Under the agreement, GBG will migrate workloads from multiple providers into AWS, consolidating its international infrastructure. The company says the shift will enhance efficiency, bolster security and enable a dynamic platform for smarter and quicker product development.

The announcement follows the launch earlier this year of GBG Go, the firm’s all-in-one identity platform designed to support safe and scalable business growth.

“At GBG, our mission is to make things simple for our customers, wherever they do business,” says Gus Tomlinson, Chief Product and Technology Officer. “Building on AWS as our preferred cloud provider gives us the stability, security, and global reach we need to achieve that.”

“By consolidating our operations onto AWS, we can focus more of our energy on delivering innovation in the solutions our customers know and trust, while gaining efficiency and agility to help us grow at scale.”

The international scale and technical expertise of AWS swayed the decision. The migration will also allow GBG to leverage AWS’s innovation portfolio, including AI services such as Amazon Bedrock, and access to AWS’s Incubator and Innovation Services. These are expected to help GBG integrate AI more deeply into its solutions, enhancing customer experience and performance.

“GBG plays a critical role in helping businesses around the world build trust through secure and reliable digital identity and address verification solutions,” says Miguel Alava, Director of Technology Sales at AWS. “With the strength of AWS’ infrastructure, advanced security, and industry-leading AI services, we’re excited to help GBG push the boundaries of what’s possible for their customers.”

LexisNexis Risk Solutions opens APAC data center in Malaysia

LexisNexis Risk Solutions has launched a new Asia-Pacific data center in Malaysia, expanding its regional footprint to deliver faster, more secure digital identity and fraud prevention services across Asia.

The facility will process data for key markets including North Asia, Southeast Asia and Australia, enhancing performance and stability for local customers. It builds on the company’s existing infrastructure in the region, following the opening of a cloud hosting facility in Australia and its first APAC data center in India in 2023.

“Speed and reliability in digital identity verification and fraud prevention are critical for businesses across Asia,” says Thanh Tai Vo, director of fraud and identity for Asia Pacific at LexisNexis Risk Solutions. “Our APAC data centre brings the global Digital Identity Network closer to regional customers to deliver improved performance and stability.”

Designed to mirror LexisNexis’ global data centers, the Malaysian site provides full access to the LexisNexis Digital Identity Network, which analyzes more than 300 million transactions daily across 180,000 websites globally. By routing transactions locally, the center is expected to speed up verification processes and strengthen fraud detection.

The new facility complies with international security standards including ISO 22301, ISO 27001, ISO 9001, PCI DSS, SOC 1 Type II and SOC 2 Type II, and features regionalized maintenance windows to minimize service disruptions, according to the California-headquartered company.

