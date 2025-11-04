FB pixel

Ghana’s election agency fails in bid to stop biometric procurement case against it

| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Elections  |  ID for All
Ghana’s election agency fails in bid to stop biometric procurement case against it
 

The Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) has tried in vain to stop an investigation into claims that it got involved in procurement irregularities for a biometric election management system a few years ago.

Recently, the EC’s attempt to discontinue an investigation by the country’s Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) failed, according to GhanaWeb.

The outlet cites a ruling from CHRAL rejecting an appeal from the EC to throw out a petition filed by think tank IMANI Africa.

IMANI petitioned the EC in May last year over its decision to replace biometric registration and voter verification devices with a new contract that is said to have wasted public funds. The civil society organization also made allegations of lack of transparency, abuse of power, and potential financial loss amounting to millions of US dollars.

The EC had objected to the petition arguing that CHRAJ lacked the legal jurisdiction to look into the matter.

CHRAJ’s ruling, a copy of which is published by IMANI, insisted that per Articles 218 and 287 of the 1992 Constitution, it has the powers to probe into the EC matter, and to refer the same to other state authorities for further action if potential criminal action is detected.

The body said its mandate extends to issues relating to human rights, justice, and the fight against corruption.

In the ruling, CHRAJ called on the EC to cooperate in the investigation which will among other things look into the process for the award of the contract, the selection of bidders and whether the processes met regulatory requirements provided for by the law. It will also look into the processes for disposing of the old devices and related data protection issues.

The EC has faced a lingering string of controversies related to procurement breaches and the handling of public resources.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Youverse introduces face biometrics APIs for easy age estimation, liveness detection

Youverse has launched two new biometric solutions aimed at enhancing digital onboarding, fraud prevention and regulatory compliance. The age estimation…

 

iProov certified for biometric deepfake protection with Ingenium IAD test

iProov’s biometric injection attack detection technology has passed an evaluation by Ingenium Biometrics to the Level 2 (High) standard set…

 

Suggestion of live facial recognition for UK trains meets practical limitations

A horrific stabbing incident on a passenger train in the UK has led a prominent opposition politician and former policing…

 

China expands biometric customs clearance for ports to Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan

China is set to expand its biometric-based intelligent customs clearance system across Mainland ports that connect with Hong Kong, Macao,…

 

Emirates unveils $23M facial recognition deployment with 200 cameras at Dubai Int’l

Emirates Airlines has installed more than 200 cameras as part of a facial recognition system to streamline passenger processes at…

 

Jordan hails digital transformation gains with 80% of services enabled through Sanad

Jordan has activated 1.8 million digital IDs through its Sanad app, a platform integrated with IrisGuard biometrics, which provides access…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS