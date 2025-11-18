FB pixel

Guyana plans digital ID enrollment while waiting for legal framework

| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  ID for All
Guyana plans digital ID enrollment while waiting for legal framework
 

Some ministries and government agencies in Guyana have instructed their personnel to register for the national digital ID if enrollment teams come calling.

This comes as Prime Minister Mark Phillips is yet to issue commencement orders to render operable the legal frameworks expected to guide the exercise.

The ministries of education and health, as well as many other government agencies, are said to have told their staff to get ready for the enrollment when teams from the Prime Minister’s office come by, according to Demerara Waves.

Commencement orders must be issued to operationalize the Digital Identity Card and Data Protection Acts which were enacted by President Irfaan Ali in August.

An unnamed official in the Prime Minister’s office is quoted as saying that the commencement orders can be issued by the PM, in retrospect, to “save and validate all previous actions.”

Observers say the orders are important as they will operationalize the Data Protection Act, for instance, to guarantee the safety and security of personal data to be collected for the digital ID project.

Guyana’s digital ID initiative is part of a bigger digital transformation plan which will see the government digitize almost all public services by the close of next year.

Speaking in September at the start of his second presidential term of office, President Ali reiterated the country’s digital transformation ambitions, and announced that he had put in place teams to oversee the public sector digitization process.

German biometrics firm Veridos is the contractor for the digital ID card, and President Ali was among the first to get a copy. Full rollout of the ID is projected to happen during the second quarter of 2026.

As part of the effort to simplify access to public services, the country also plans to introduce a passport application portal which will be operational at the end of this year.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

IATA: Replace physical airport barriers with biometric digital ID to save costs

Airports and the travel experience could be transformed by thinking not in physical barriers, but by using a bit of…

 

Views on UK digital ID scheme multiply among industry, public, privacy advocates

Government-led digital identity and the UK have a complicated relationship. It comes with a past: the national identity card plan…

 

Age verification for porn has unintended Constitutional costs: Google Trends study

New research based on Google Trends data questions the effectiveness of state age assurance laws for adult content sites –…

 

OneSpan’s cloud-based FIDO authentication helps Japan’s largest trust bank combat phishing threats

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank (SuMiTB), Japan’s largest trust bank, has partnered with SCSK Corporation and OneSpan to deploy a new…

 

Adult content sites maneuver to escape VLOP designation under EU’s DSA

For an industry in which size matters, porn streaming services are proving eager to show how small they actually are….

 

Incode one step closer to bidding on US federal biometrics contracts

Incode is now FedRAMP Ready, as demonstrated with Readiness Assessment reviewed by the FedRAMP Program Management Office. The designation brings…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS