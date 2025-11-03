FB pixel

Idemia PS highlights efficiency of new law enforcement biometrics platform for Canada

IntelliBook – Stand Alone adds flexibility for criminal, civil processing
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Law Enforcement
 

Police and other law enforcement organizations in Canada are under constant pressure to complete biometrics collection and biographic data entry for suspect booking and civil procedures at high speed with practically perfect accuracy. Idemia Public Security designed the new LiveScan IntelliBook – Stand Alone specifically for the Canadian market with this challenge in mind.

Two representatives of Idemia Public Security presented the new software platform in an online presentation on “LiveScan 2.0: Modernizing Biometric Identification in Canadian Law Enforcement” hosted by Biometric Update last week.

Idemia Public Security Quality Assurance Manager Laura Radu gave an overview of the system, and presented the workflows for criminal bookings and civil registration or background check procedures.

Idemia Public Security Chief Engineer for Canada Henri Schueler discussed how the IntelliBook – SA integrates with Canada’s criminal justice systems and how the platform’s flexibility, as shown by Radu, makes biometric and biographic data collection easier and more efficient for law enforcement officers.

“That flexibility reduced time wasted by the operator in terms of trying to manually navigate to address problems,” Schueler noted.

The webinar concluded with a series of insightful questions from the audience answered by Radu and Schueler.

LiveScan 2.0: Modernizing Biometric Identification in Canadian Law Enforcement

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Australian eSafety Commissioner battling suits from Big Tech ahead of Dec 10

If the wave of age assurance legislation across the globe had a headlining showdown, it would probably be in Australia,…

 

South Korean testing authority adds palm vein biometrics to certification program

South Korean officials are adding a sixth biometric modality to the national performance testing and certification program. Korea Internet &…

 

Effectiveness of age gates for social media algorithms, chatbots next targets in UK

The algorithms that social media platforms use to determine what is presented to young UK users in their feeds will…

 

EU tests new biometric screening process for migrants at Lampedusa

Lampedusa, the small island between Italy and Morocco and a key entry point for irregular migration to Europe, has become…

 

Italy’s regulator releases list of adult platforms covered by age verification law

Another domino in the global game of age verification for adult content sites is about to fall, this one in…

 

EU publishes three new Implementing Acts for EUDI Wallet

Organizations working on the EU Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet should take note: The European Commission has published three new Implementing…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events