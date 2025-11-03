Idemia PS highlights efficiency of new law enforcement biometrics platform for Canada

Police and other law enforcement organizations in Canada are under constant pressure to complete biometrics collection and biographic data entry for suspect booking and civil procedures at high speed with practically perfect accuracy. Idemia Public Security designed the new LiveScan IntelliBook – Stand Alone specifically for the Canadian market with this challenge in mind.

Two representatives of Idemia Public Security presented the new software platform in an online presentation on “LiveScan 2.0: Modernizing Biometric Identification in Canadian Law Enforcement” hosted by Biometric Update last week.

Idemia Public Security Quality Assurance Manager Laura Radu gave an overview of the system, and presented the workflows for criminal bookings and civil registration or background check procedures.

Idemia Public Security Chief Engineer for Canada Henri Schueler discussed how the IntelliBook – SA integrates with Canada’s criminal justice systems and how the platform’s flexibility, as shown by Radu, makes biometric and biographic data collection easier and more efficient for law enforcement officers.

“That flexibility reduced time wasted by the operator in terms of trying to manually navigate to address problems,” Schueler noted.

The webinar concluded with a series of insightful questions from the audience answered by Radu and Schueler.

