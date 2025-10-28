FB pixel

Idemia PS upgrades LiveScan for easier law enforcement biometrics collection

Learn about the upgrades and new features in webinar this Thursday
| Chris Burt
The latest generation of law enforcement biometrics collection technology from Idemia Public Security advances the LiveScan model to make booking processes faster, easier and more accurate.

A new LiveScan system from Idemia adds innovative capabilities and enhanced versatility for police and other law enforcement agencies to capture fingerprint, face and iris biometrics, tattoos and other distinguishing marks, and a full range of biographic data. It also integrates seamlessly with back end systems and databases from other jurisdictions for one-to-many suspect identification.

Idemia’s Henri Schueler and Laura Radu will present the upgrades and new features packed into the Intellibook — Stand Alone in the “LiveScan 2.0: Modernizing Biometric Identification in Canadian Law Enforcement” webinar on Thursday, October 30 at 1pm EDT.

The webinar will include a discussion of how to integrate Idemia’s new LiveScan system seamlessly with existing deployments, a demo of the new Intellibook technology and an opportunity for attendees to have their questions answered.

Idemia Public Security has been suppling criminal justice and public safety organizations at the municipal, state and provincial and federal levels with biometric and forensic identification technology for decades. The company says the latest LiveScan multimodal biometrics collection device reflects that experience in its ease of integration with existing systems and design for fast, safe and convenient data collection.

Idemia also demonstrated the LiveScan TPE6 on a Biometric Update webinar earlier this year.

Register at this link to attend Thursday’s webinar for free.

