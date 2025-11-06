IN Groupe restructures to maximize customer value from Idemia acquisition

IN Groupe has restructured and introduced a new executive committee as the company continues its transformation following the acquisition of Idemia Smart Identity, which is now IN Smart Identity.

The new operating model simplifies, integrates and globalizes the company structure to align the complementarities and scale of the merged organization, according to the announcement. IN Groupe sees an opportunity to better serve local markets with unified expertise, resources and operating methods.

“This new organization fully supports our growth ambitions and our position as a global leader in secure identity and trust services,” says Agnès Diallo, chairwoman and CEO of IN Groupe, in the announcement. “It enables us to accelerate our transformation, strengthen operational efficiency, and enhance proximity with our clients. The new structure is designed to better address evolving market needs by developing innovative and relevant services, at the intersection of physical and digital identity.”

Diallo explained her vision for “phygital” identity anchored with chip-based ID documents and biometrics in a featured interview with Biometric Update in July.

The new group executive committee consists of Diallo and nine other members who were appointed effective October 27.

Yann Haguet and Jacques Van Zijp are in charge of regional management. Jean-Laurent Donato heads industry, operations and secure components. Olivier Charlanes leads products and services, and Narcisse Duarte de Freitas heads the group’s “digital factory.” A Corporate Functions & Centers of Excellence Team includes Dounia El Hasnaoui for finance, Mathilde Joannard for human resources, Audrey Mariani for general secretariat, strategy, transformation and integration and Cécile Kossoff in charge of brand, marketing and commercial excellence, communication.

They are tasked with steering the company to a position of global leadership in “secure identities and trust services.” IN Groupe now includes 4,000 employees based in more than 40 countries.

“We are committed to guaranteeing state sovereignty, enabling governments to maintain control over critical infrastructures, and ensuring that every individual – citizen or professional – can manage their own data with confidence,” adds Diallo.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital ID | IN Groupe