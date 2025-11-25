Local MSP for Sri Lanka digital ID to be selected next month

The Ministry of Digital Economy of Sri Lanka and the Information and Communication Technology Agency have started assessing the industry capacity in terms of selecting the managed service provider for the Sri Lanka Unique Digital ID (SL-UDI), top officials tell Biometric Update.

The process of selecting and procuring a local Managed Service Provider will be started soon, they said, noting that the selection criteria will also look at whether the country needs joint venture partners for this project.

“The managed assistance provider will have to address a lot of areas, such as security, networking, data centre, etc. It is a big task,” Sanjaya Karunasena, Acting CEO and board member, Information Communication Technology Agency (ICTA), told Biometric Update recently. This provider will manage and operate the Sri Lanka Unique Digital Identity platform.

The Sri Lankan Managed Services Provider (MSP) will take over the SL-UDI system just after it has successfully passed authorization and security testing, according to the ministry.

The first phase of executing the system will be carried out under the terms of a grant provided by the Government of India, with a Master Systems Integrator managing the project until it is handed over to the local MSP.

The Sri Lankan MSP will be appointed by December 2025, with a six-month association with the MSI to facilitate knowledge transfer and adaptation to the system. The MSP’s efficiency will be crucial for the operational success of the SL-UDI system within Sri Lanka’s digital landscape.

Article Topics

digital ID | procurement | SL-UDI | Sri Lanka