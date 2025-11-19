FB pixel

New biometric capture not authorized for Kenya SIM registration, govt clarifies

| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Consumer Electronics  |  ID for All
New biometric capture not authorized for Kenya SIM registration, govt clarifies
 

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has explained that it has not authorized telecommunications companies in the country to collect fresh biometric data for the registration of new SIM cards after new rules were gazetted.

In a statement issued on November 18, the telecoms sector regulator said it had taken note of some grumbling by citizens over fears that telcos will ask them to submit biometrics afresh for mobile subscriptions.

This fear is said to have been sparked by a misreading of the revised SIM card regulations which were released in May, as by Capital FM reports.

Before the revised SIM card rules, some telcos in the last few years had required citizens registering or updating their SIM card registration information to provide face biometrics, a move that provoked reprobation. Digital rights organization Access Now challenged the practice at the time and called for the deletion of all biometric data already collected.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the CA has not issued any directives for the collection of biometric data by our licensees,” the regulator’s statement reads.

It reiterates the purpose of the new rules, noting that they were published to protect citizens from SIM card-related fraud and other criminal activities including identity theft, SIM box fraud, and scams; strengthen the integrity of telecommunications services, and support secure access to digital services such as mobile money, digital government and digital trade.

However, it states that the rules themselves only define what constitutes biometric data, but do not require their capture anew from those registering their SIM cards.

What that means is that all those seeking to activate a SIM card only need to fill their personal ID information in a Form 1, while their biometrics are verified against existing data in the government database.

“The new sim card regulations do not contain any provision for the collection of biometric data. The regulations define biometric data as personal data derived from specific technical processing based on physical, physiological, or behavioural characteristics, including blood typing, DNA analysis, fingerprints, earlobe geometry, retinal scans, and voice recognition,” the CA explained in its clarification note.

“This definition does not mean that all this information will be collected from subscribers during SIM card registration. As a matter of fact, the Authority has not directed our licensees to collect this data.”

Given the sensitive nature of the data involved, the CA said it has given stringent directives to its licensees on how to handle and share subscriber data and operators are “required to institute clear, fair, and transparent procedures for all dealings with consumers.”

While emphasizing the need to stick to regulatory provisions in the management of biometric data, the authority also reiterated its support for “innovations that uphold privacy and undertakes to roll out privacy-enhancing features consistent with the law in partnership with industry stakeholders.”

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

TMT ID plans to expand digital identity portfolio, reach with £30M investment

London-headquartered TMT ID, which uses mobile network data to help onboard and authenticate users or perform age verification, has raised…

 

Zurich Airport rolls out EES biometric border control with secunet

Zurich Airport is the latest Schengen border to implement the European Union’s Entry/Exit System (EES), launching the biometric border control…

 

Sony AI releases benchmark testing database for computer vision fairness testing

Computer vision models are based on image datasets that have historically been collected with little concern about ethics or lack…

 

German govt signs EUDI Wallet collaboration agreement with over 75 companies

The German government signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Tuesday with more than 75 organizations and companies, pledging to…

 

Law enforcement warned of ‘existential’ threat from ubiquitous technical surveillance

A new report from the Center for Internet Security (CIS) warns that American law enforcement is facing an “existential” threat…

 

Not an iPhone issue: The broader reality of deepfake injection techniques

By Ralph Rodriguez, President and Chief Product Officer, Daon Reports of a tool capable of injecting AI-generated deepfakes directly into…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS