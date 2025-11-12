FB pixel

Switzerland starts legal consultations for biometric ID cards

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID
Switzerland starts legal consultations for biometric ID cards
 

The Swiss government is laying down the legal groundwork for the introduction of biometric identity cards by the end of 2026.

The Federal Council has opened consultation on revising the relevant regulation, with responses due by February 28th. The introduction of the new ID cards will not require a change in the law, but only an adjustment to the identity document ordinance.

The ID documents will be equipped with a microchip containing two fingerprints and a facial image, the same as the current Swiss biometric passport. The blank cards are provided by Thales DIS Schweiz AG.

Obtaining the biometric ID card will be optional. The Identity Documents Act requires the country to guarantee freedom of choice, which is why the Federal Department of Justice and Police (FDJP) will continue offering an identity card without a microchip.

The government, however, warns that only biometric ID cards will allow Swiss citizens to travel freely throughout the EU. Although the country is not an EU member, it is required to introduce a chip-enabled ID card no later than one year after the revised Agreement on the Free Movement of Persons (AFMP) comes into force.

In September, Swiss citizens voted in favor of introducing a digital ID in a referendum. The government-controlled e-ID will be introduced under the Federal Act on Electronic Identification Services.

The electronic identity is expected to be rolled out in 2026, with a budget of over US$200 million planned for its verification infrastructure. Once active, the digital ID will be stored on the mobile wallet application Swiyu, which started public beta testing in March. Owning a digital ID will be optional.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Idemia NSS gets US cybersecurity certification for biometrics contracts with DoD

Idemia National Security Solutions says it is the first biometrics vendor to receive Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2,…

 

Suprema launches BioStar X, a unified AI security platform for enterprise-grade control

Suprema has unveiled BioStar X, which it considers its most advanced unified security platform to date. Designed to integrate biometric…

 

Bangladesh strengthens data security in preparation for data exchange, digital ID

Bangladesh’s Council of Advisers have approved new rules aimed at enhancing the privacy, security, and ownership of citizens’ personal data…

 

SmartSea leverages SITA biometrics, AI verification to enhance maritime operations and safety

SmartSea has launched two digital platforms to support how crew movements and safety are managed in the maritime sector. Backed…

 

UK completes passport-free border trial with biometric e-gates

The UK has started testing a “contactless” border control system that allows British travelers to enter the country without showing…

 

Greece automatically issues remaining Personal Identification Numbers

Greece is completing the issuance of its new Personal Identification Number (PIN) by automatically assigning it to 5 million citizens…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events