Switzerland starts legal consultations for biometric ID cards

The Swiss government is laying down the legal groundwork for the introduction of biometric identity cards by the end of 2026.

The Federal Council has opened consultation on revising the relevant regulation, with responses due by February 28th. The introduction of the new ID cards will not require a change in the law, but only an adjustment to the identity document ordinance.

The ID documents will be equipped with a microchip containing two fingerprints and a facial image, the same as the current Swiss biometric passport. The blank cards are provided by Thales DIS Schweiz AG.

Obtaining the biometric ID card will be optional. The Identity Documents Act requires the country to guarantee freedom of choice, which is why the Federal Department of Justice and Police (FDJP) will continue offering an identity card without a microchip.

The government, however, warns that only biometric ID cards will allow Swiss citizens to travel freely throughout the EU. Although the country is not an EU member, it is required to introduce a chip-enabled ID card no later than one year after the revised Agreement on the Free Movement of Persons (AFMP) comes into force.

In September, Swiss citizens voted in favor of introducing a digital ID in a referendum. The government-controlled e-ID will be introduced under the Federal Act on Electronic Identification Services.

The electronic identity is expected to be rolled out in 2026, with a budget of over US$200 million planned for its verification infrastructure. Once active, the digital ID will be stored on the mobile wallet application Swiyu, which started public beta testing in March. Owning a digital ID will be optional.

