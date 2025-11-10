FB pixel

Tasmania begins exploring business case for mobile driver’s license

Australia creeps towards alignment on mDocs
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Government Services
Tasmania begins exploring business case for mobile driver’s license
 

The Australian State of Tasmania’s interim budget earmarks funding to develop a business case for implementing a digital drivers license (also known as a mobile driver’s license or mDL).

Details are not provided in the budget paper, and the initiative was not mentioned in the Treasurer’s speech to the state legislature.

Four of Australia’s other states and territories, South Australia, New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria, have active mDLs.

Queensland is the only one of the four with an mDL compliant with the ISO/IEC 18013 standard. The state began after the other three, engaging with Thales in 2020, and gained a kind of second-mover advantage by waiting, though Customer Services Minister Steve Minnikin has suggested replacing it with one offering broader functionality.

The Australian Capital Territory has already stated its intent to let the other states and territories settle on common standards before implementing its own mDL, InnovationAus reports. The Northern Territory is working towards a planned launch of mDL pilots by the end of this year. The leaves Western Australia as the only state without an mDL or a program to work toward issuing one.

mDoc alignment, agreed and pending

All Australian states and territories agreed in June of 2024 to adopt the mDoc format specified in ISO 18013, Valid8 Founder Chris Goh points out in a recent episode of Trinsic’s “The Future of Identity” podcast.

Goh is also the former National Harmonisation Lead for Australia’s mDL programs, and developed Queensland’s digital IDs.

The alignment around mDoc is expected to extend beyond mDLs, as Goh says early investigation into IDs and government service delivery revealed that driving licenses are used, on average, 50 times for service access and other purposes for each driving-related use.

mDocs’ offline usefulness and cross-platform interoperability were attractive to Austroads and Goh, he says.

Host Riley Hughes and Goh discuss the potential for fragmentation increasing in the mDoc space and how certification can mitigate that challenge and ensure a practical level of stability even as innovation continues.

Goh also traces the server retrieval capability built into the ISO 18013 standard back to its roots in the payment card industry. Like early digital IDs modeled on the “flash pass” concept, the cultural norms and expectations about how the credential should work has changed, he says. And issuers need to meet people at a point where they are willing to adopt the technology.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Email age inference an option for Australians confused about social media law

Australia’s legislation prohibiting kids under 16 from having social media accounts takes effect on December 10. On that day, 2.8…

 

5 Indian firms shortlisted for Sri Lanka digital ID contract

The five systems operators shortlisted for Sri Lanka Unique Digital ID by the National Institute of Smart Government in India…

 

With OpenAge, k-ID presents itself as one big interoperable solution for age checks

A new initiative from k-ID is aiming to corner the market on reusable age checks, with support from tech’s heavy…

 

Calls for chatbot age assurance increase as allegations of self-harm, psychosis grow

A key question facing society is, at what point do we determine that something is a threat to our health…

 

Docusign upgrades to IAL2 ID verification with ID.me, Clear biometric platforms

Docusign has strengthened its identity verification capabilities through integrations of ID.me and Clear’s biometric platforms to meet the higher security…

 

Livestream sellers in Vietnam will be required to verify identity through VNeID

Sellers and affiliate marketers using livestream platforms in Vietnam will have to verify their identity through the national digital ID…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events