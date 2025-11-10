The fight over Ring’s new facial recognition feature

The growing pushback against the use of facial recognition in consumer surveillance devices has sharpened considerably with Amazon Ring’s plan to introduce a new feature called Familiar Faces.

The tool, which is expected to roll out this winter, would allow Ring camera owners to tag and identify specific people who come into view of their cameras.

While Amazon says the feature is intended to help residents quickly recognize friends, family members, and frequent visitors, privacy advocates argue it represents a significant expansion of biometric surveillance into neighborhoods, sidewalks, and front doors.

They warn that the feature risks violating state biometric privacy laws and could expose Amazon to lawsuits like those that forced Facebook and Google to abandon or pay out large settlements for comparable systems.

The Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) has raised concerns that the feature’s implementation will require Amazon to scan the faces of every person who appears in front of a Ring camera, not only those who are tagged as “familiar.”

This would sweep in visitors, neighbors, postal carriers, utility workers, canvassers, children selling fundraising items, and people who are simply walking by.

EFF noted that in many states, including those with biometric privacy laws, companies must obtain informed, affirmative consent before collecting or processing biometric identifiers like faceprints.

The company has already said that Familiar Faces will not be available in Illinois or Texas, the two states with the strongest biometric privacy laws and the two jurisdictions where courts have already ruled that large technology companies can be held liable for scanning the faces of individuals without their explicit permission.

Amazon also confirmed that it will not launch the feature in Portland, Oregon, which has enacted restrictions on private sector facial recognition deployments. Amazon maintains that the feature will be off by default when it becomes available, and that it may store untagged facial data for up to six months.

Amazon has told reporters that it is not currently using this biometric information to train algorithms, though it did not commit to avoiding such use in the future.

Amazon Ring’s rollout comes at a moment when scrutiny of the company’s surveillance partnerships is intensifying. Ring spent years cultivating close relationships with local police departments, offering portals through which officers could request footage directly from residents.

By 2022, more than 2,000 law enforcement agencies across the country had partnered with Ring. After sustained criticism, Ring said last year that police would no longer be able to request footage from residents through the app.

However, the company continues to comply with warrants and emergency requests and has in the past provided footage to law enforcement without user consent under emergency disclosure exceptions.

Privacy researchers and civil liberties groups caution that adding a facial recognition layer to an already widespread neighborhood surveillance network could enable the rapid identification of large numbers of people and facilitate location tracking without judicial oversight.

Senator Edward Markey of Massachusetts has taken the lead in pressing Amazon to halt the feature. In a letter sent this fall, Markey argued that the combination of networked home surveillance cameras, facial recognition, and police collaboration could enable pervasive monitoring that has historically been carried out only by state intelligence agencies.

Markey previously led a group of Senate Democrats urging Amazon to avoid facial recognition integration in consumer products and to provide transparency about how Ring data is shared with government agencies.

He cited ongoing concerns about algorithmic error rates, especially for darker-skinned people and women, and referenced the documented history of misidentification in law enforcement face recognition systems that has led to wrongful arrests.

Privacy advocates warn that the infrastructure required for Familiar Faces could allow Amazon to provide similar search functions through law-enforcement requests, even if the company does not presently offer such capabilities.

Amazon has acknowledged that it cannot currently generate lists of all Ring cameras where a person has appeared but did not rule out the possibility of developing such functionality.

Privacy researchers argue that the capacity to search visually across a network for a dog could be readily adapted to search for a person. They note that there is little technical distinction between the two applications aside from policy restrictions that could be changed in future updates.

Amazon insists that it has no plans to develop a system that would allow police to perform bulk facial searches. But civil liberties organizations caution that once facial recognition datasets exist, the legal and practical pressures to use them for broader surveillance can escalate quickly.

The risks extend beyond misuse. Storing biometric identifiers carries heightened consequences in the event of a data breach. Unlike passwords or credit card numbers, biometric traits cannot be reset. If a database containing faceprints is compromised, the harm is permanent.

Amazon says that biometric data collected by Ring devices is stored on Amazon servers under strong encryption and security policies. However, Ring has faced criticism over access controls in the past.

Privacy groups and some state lawmakers view the rollout of Familiar Faces as a test of whether state regulators are prepared to enforce the biometric protections on the books. If state agencies decline to act, the practical effect of the laws could be minimal.

The absence of federal privacy legislation has left regulation to a patchwork of state laws and city ordinances. While a bipartisan group of lawmakers has introduced bills in recent sessions to limit facial recognition in consumer, commercial, or law-enforcement contexts, none have yet passed.

Whether Amazon chooses to alter or postpone the rollout of Familiar Faces may depend on the level of public and regulatory scrutiny as launch approaches. The company has assured the public that the feature is optional, can be turned off, and will comply with local law.

