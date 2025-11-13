UIDAI taps UK’s ‘nudge unit’ to boost Aadhaar biometric updates for children

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is partnering with Behavioral Insights Team (BIT) to ramp up the uptake of Mandatory Biometric Updates (MBU) among children.

BIT specializes in behavioral science and the partnership aims to improve the progress of timely biometric updates in Aadhaar for children aged five to 15. These updates cover fingerprint and iris biometrics and photos and are important to maintain accuracy of Aadhaar records.

Known unofficially as the “Nudge Unit,” BIT is a UK-headquartered “social purpose organization” in the business of influencing public thinking. The collaboration will address behavioral and logistical barriers, raise awareness, and help to ensure uninterrupted access to public services.

“When technology is aligned with human behavior, digital identity evolves from a purely technical process into a more seamless, trustworthy, and empowering experience,” UIDAI CEO Bhuvnesh Kumar said.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) UIDAI and BIT will design, test and implement tailored behavioral interventions to encourage parents and guardians to complete biometric updates for their children. The initiative builds on UIDAI’s recent decision to waive all MBU charges for children aged seven to 15, which is expected to benefit nearly 60 million children across India, the authority claims. The fee waiver came into effect on October 1 and will remain valid for one year.

Children enrolled in Aadhaar are required to update their biometric data at age five and again at age 15. UIDAI has been actively working to improve compliance with these milestones as timely updates are critical for accessing welfare schemes, education services, and other benefits linked to Aadhaar.

Rachel Coyle, CEO of BIT, emphasized that applying evidence-based behavioural insights can improve Aadhaar update rates. Deputy Director General of UIDAI, Tanusree Deb Barma, and BIT Group CEO Ravi Gurumurthy, Kumar and other officials were present at the signing of the MoU between the organizations.

