France’s national digital ID scaling up after graduating from pilot

France Identité to serve as country’s EUDI Wallet, to be used in 2026 elections
| Masha Borak
France’s national digital identity app, France Identité, has enabled the creation of more than 3.2 million digital IDs, according to new figures.

Among these, approximately 525,000 identities have been fully certified, meaning that users have completed an in-person verification process at their local town halls. This means that more than half a million French digital IDs are ready for the EU Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet, according to Joerg Lenz, head of marketing at Namirial Group.

“France Identité is moving from pilot to scale,” Lenz wrote on LinkedIn, following the TRUSTECH Event held in Paris on Wednesday.

Namirial is one of the companies participating in the EUDI Wallet Large-Scale Pilots POTENTIAL and APTITUDE, alongside France Titres, the National Agency for Secured Documents, which is in charge of developing the France Identité project.

France Identité has also enabled 6.5 million authentications through the France Connect platform, which allows citizens to log into government and private services. In addition, citizens have generated 655,000 digital identity attestations, Lenz says in his breakdown of the app’s latest figures.

The digital ID app has been designated by the European Commission as the future digital wallet for France. By the end of 2026, the country plans to open the app to all French residents, reaching 5 million users.

The scheme targets adult French citizens and allows them to use the digital ID in place of a physical card. It also enables services such as mobile driving licences (mDLs) and one-time identity credentials. Under the government’s plan, mobile driving licenses will be accepted when individuals are stopped by traffic officers or when renting vehicles.

Last week, authorities announced that France Identité will also be used in the country’s municipal elections, which will be held from March 15th to 22nd, 2026.

“The Ministry of the Interior has rolled out a fully digital proxy voting system for all elections, thanks to the France Identité app,” says the announcement.

