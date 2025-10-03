Croatian digitalization head shares concerns about EUDI Wallet certification

Croatia is steadily advancing toward the rollout of the European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet. It is aligning national infrastructure, policy, and services to meet the requirements of the new EU framework. As Igor Ljubi, head of division for the Croatian Ministry of Digital Transformation, took to the stage at the 11th Trust Services and eID Forum, he spoke on trust, usability and cross-border functionality.

At the heart of the transformation is the belief that digital identity must be more than just a technical tool: it must be a trusted gateway to public services. “If you don’t know who’s behind the screen, then you won’t feel safe sharing data,” Ljubi said. This principle is especially critical in cross-border scenarios, which is key to the EUDI Wallet.

Croatia’s journey began in 2014 with the launch of the National Identification and Authentication System (NIAS), offering seven credentials. By 2025, this has expanded to 29 credentials, including eight at a high level of assurance, 17 significant, and four low-level. The country’s eIDAS node was established in 2017, and by 2018, Croatia’s eID and NIAS were notified for cross-border use.

Croatia is implementing the EU Digital Identity framework into its national Digital Information Infrastructure (DII), and aligning with the Architecture Reference Framework (ARF) to ensure wallet rollout within 24 months. This includes upgrades to the DII system, development of the wallet, initiation of certification processes, and preparation of attribute sources. The issuance of the certified EUDI Wallet is planned for Q4 2026, alongside the integration of private electronic services and public promotion efforts.

But as Ljubi emphasizes, “The wallet is not just an app.” The focus has to be on building an ecosystem that delivers meaningful use cases — such as insurance, driving license, and digital diplomas — that make the wallet relevant and useful to citizens. One example is ISeVO, the Digital Diploma Register, which is integrated with the e-Citizens platform and will serve as the central registry for higher education entities in Croatia.

The country’s mobile digital identity solution, Certilia, developed by Agencija za komercijalnu djelatnost (AKD), already supports a wide range of credentials including eID, health insurance cards, student cards, and the EU Digital Travel Credential (DTC) as part of an EU pilot. Certilia is integrated with national registries and open to third-party app integration via Certilia Developer. With over 350,000 users and 100,000 daily mobile interactions, it has facilitated more than 11 million qualified remote signatures.

Croatia is also an active participant in the EU Digital Identity Coordination Group (EUDICG), contributing to the drafting of implementing and delegated acts and sharing best practices with the European Commission. At home, the government is upgrading digital platforms like mCitizens and the e-Citizens portal to improve user experience and expand access to public services.

Technical and safety activities are underway, including the implementation of ODIC, Verifiable Credentials, and W3C standards. Croatia is working closely with the Croatian Personal Data Protection Agency, ENISA, and FESA to ensure privacy and cybersecurity compliance. However, challenges remain, particularly around interoperability, GDPR alignment, and the lack of a national certification scheme for wallet solutions.

Ljubi acknowledges these hurdles candidly: “I’m worried about certification. If there’s no scheme, there is no wallet.” He said Croatia hopes to learn from other countries and explore training opportunities to catch up. The National Working Group is currently drafting the Implementation Act to formalize roles and responsibilities across creation, issuance, management, supervision and reporting.

