iProov liveness bolsters AML for Thirdfort as regulations buoy European market

Liveness detection from iProov has been deployed in Thirdfort’s client due diligence platform to help prevent identity fraud in legal and property transactions, according to a post from the UK biometrics and identity verification firm.

Deployed within the Thirdfort app, iProov Dynamic Liveness proves that the individual user signing up is a real person who is genuinely present in real-time, and not a deepfake or synthetic identity. The initial identity verification with liveness detection can be reused throughout the entire property transaction.

Thirdfort serves more than 1,500 regulated businesses in the legal and property sectors, with a platform that combines automated ID verification, Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Source of Funds checks for UK residential property transactions. By implementing iProov’s liveness tech, it complies with the highest assurance level in HM Land Registry’s Digital ID Standard.

Andrew Bud, CEO of iProov, says “we are in an AI arms race against fraudsters. As in many parts of the world, the UK’s property market is being endangered by AI-driven deepfakes and synthetic identities. By using iProov Dynamic Liveness, Thirdfort is a science-based defence proven to stop these sophisticated attacks, while providing its 1,500 partners and millions of users speed and convenience alongside the high-assurance protection they deserve.”

The post contrasts Thirdfort’s identity proofing services with the proposed UK government ID app: “while a government ID may confirm who a person is, it is not designed to – and will never – perform the complex, legally-mandated risk assessments that firms are liable for.” Thirdfort says its platform automates this entire workflow, combining high-assurance identity verification with a full suite of AML and identity checks.

Jack Bidgood, co-founder and Chief Product Officer of Thirdfort, says the firm’s professional platform and consumer app are “designed together to remove the friction and critical security vulnerabilities inherent in traditional property transaction identity checks. Using iProov’s Dynamic Liveness enables us to deliver the necessary assurance and build trust within the ecosystem.”

SmartSearch FRT enables AML compliance for Twenty7tec

UK firm SmartSearch is expanding its partnership with Twenty7tec, a tool for financial advisors, to deliver secure client verification for advisers, lenders and providers across mortgages, protection and wealth, according to a release.

The partnership will see SmartSearch’s document and facial recognition technology, SmartDoc, integrated into Twenty7Tec’s ADVICE Platform, enabling users to verify clients securely and quickly without the need to switch between systems. SmartDoc integrates biometrics from Daon. Its facial recognition checks can securely verify more than 200 types of official identification documents across over 200 countries,

“Our relationship with Twenty7tec is about making compliance simpler, smarter and more efficient for financial advisers and lenders,” says Kerry Cleary, Partnership Director at SmartSearch. “Bringing SmartDoc into this collaboration means firms can focus on supporting their clients, knowing the checks behind the scenes are quick, accurate and fully compliant.”

AML systems shift toward autonomy, Europe

New research from Juniper Research says the number of businesses deploying AML systems will reach more than 3.8 million worldwide by 2030, accounting for a total spend of 75.2 billion dollars – a spike driven by tightening regulatory expectations and rapid adoption of machine learning-driven compliance tools.

Shane O’Sullivan, an analyst at Juniper Research, says “we are seeing AML vendors invest millions and shift towards autonomous, agent-driven systems, marking a fundamental redesign of how compliance workflows operate. While these technologies are still maturing, particularly in areas that require complex reasoning, they are currently strengthened by human oversight at key decision points to maintain accuracy and trust. As capability advances, they will increasingly augment human teams, while enhancing the speed, scale, and consistency of investigation processes.”

Much AML activity is centered in Europe, where regulatory initiatives are well established in a culture of compliance. According to Juniper, by 2030, over 34 percent of all AML-enabled businesses will be based in Europe, where “mandatory digital identity verification, high-frequency reporting requirements, and advanced transaction-monitoring standards have created strong incentives for system uptake.”

