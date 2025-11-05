Booming face liveness market balances standards, trust with innovation

The market for face liveness detection is growing. According to the 2025 Face Liveness Market Report and Buyer’s Guide from Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence, face liveness detection transactions are forecasted to exceed 50 Billion Annually by 2027 – more than doubling the projected totals for 2025. Total global revenue by 2027 is expected to be upwards of 252 million dollars.

In a growing market, certifications and innovation play equally important roles, establishing trust while exploring new frontiers in privacy-preserving biometric products.

Identy’s passes Level 2 PAD compliance test with perfect score

Identy.io has achieved ISO/IEC 30107-3 Presentation Attack Detection (PAD) standard compliance test with a perfect score for its Face SDK v6.3.0 liveness application, according to a news release. The company claims this distinction makes it the only mobile biometric vendor certified to that level offering both server-based and full on-device liveness detection and processing.

The Level 2 test was carried out by iBeta Quality Assurance, who threw 1,500 attempted attacks at the Identy platform, using silicone masks, 3D-printed faces, latex masks and AI deepfakes. It refreshes a previous third-party liveness certification done through IDIAP Research Institute.

Per the release, on a Samsung Galaxy S20 running Android 12 and an Apple iPhone 15 running iOS 17.5.1, Identy.io’s technology achieved zero fake acceptances and near-zero real user rejections (1 out of 550).

Jesus Aragon, CEO of Identy, says the current generation of deepfake and spoofing attacks necessitates an expanded arsenal of fraud detection tools. “At Identy.io, we’ve excelled in providing protection against all forms of digital attacks, whether image injection through emulators, virtual cameras, app cloning, memory hooks and more. We’ll continue to stay ahead of all types of advanced threats.”

In addition to face liveness and authentication, Identy.io’s also provides touchless fingerprint technology which uses a standard smartphone rear camera and LED flash to capture high-quality fingerprint biometrics. Per the release, that tech has also been validated by a third-party lab with perfect scoring.

Aragon believes tech like Identy.io’s Face SDK and touchless fingerprint capture, which has been proven against federal standards, will “shape government’s ability to protect against attacks of the future.”

FaceTec’s Face Check for Tinder reduces exposure to fraudsters by 60%

Nevada-based facial verification firm FaceTec is providing liveness detection for Tinder, the global dating app. A press release from Match Group, which owns Tinder, says the introduction of the video-selfie-based Face Check feature has led to a 60 percent decline in exposure to bad actors on the platform.

Face Check is currently required for all new Tinder users in California, and will soon be required for users throughout the U.S. The measure has also gone live in Canada (except Quebec), Colombia, the UK, Brazil, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand.

Match Group Head of Trust & Safety Yoel Roth calls Face Check “perhaps the most measurably impactful trust and safety feature I’ve seen in my 15-year career.”

On LinkedIn, FaceTec’s Jay Meier, the firm’s chief identity technology strategist, breaks down the process.

“First, collect a liveness-proven 3D FaceMap as part of user enrollment,” he says. “Then, match that FaceMap against all the other profile pics, user photos etc. If the applicant’s face is associated with two or more user profiles, one of two things has happened. Either the user has two legitimate accounts, which can be merged. Or, the applicant’s face is associated with more than one user profile – under different names. And if that happens, all those accounts get deleted and the face goes into a watchlist of banned people.”

Once an applicant is verified, their 3D FaceMap is bound to their account profile and can authenticate them when they request a hookup.

Article Topics

biometric liveness detection | certification | face biometrics | FaceTec | iBeta | Identy | ISO/IEC 30107-3 | presentation attack detection