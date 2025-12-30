New Virginia law tests a time limit approach to teen social media use

Virginia will begin enforcing a new social media law on January 1 that, by default, will limit children under 16 to one hour per day on major social media platforms unless a parent gives permission for more time.

The new law will make Virginia one of the first states to directly regulate how long young users can spend on social media rather than just how their data is handled.

The measure, added to the state’s consumer privacy statute, requires platforms to determine a user’s age using reasonable methods and to apply the time cap automatically for minors.

At the center of the law is a simple threshold and a simple rule. It defines a “minor” as anyone younger than 16, then requires any “controller or processor that operates a social media platform” to do two things.

First, it must use “commercially reasonable methods” such as a “neutral age screen mechanism” to determine whether a user is a minor; and second, it must limit a minor’s use of the platform to one hour per day per service or application unless a parent affirmatively changes that limit through verifiable parental consent.

The definition of “social media platform” matters because it determines what services fall inside the regime.

Under the amended Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act (VCDPA) definitions effective January 1, a “social media platform” is a public or semipublic Internet-based service or application with users in Virginia that connects users to interact socially and lets users build a public/semi-public profile, maintain a list of social connections, and post content viewable by other users, including via boards, chat rooms, or a main feed.

The statute also narrows its reach by excluding several types of services that lawmakers appear to see as adjacent to but not the primary targets of the law.

Platforms that exclusively provide email or direct messaging are not covered, and services that are mainly focused on news, sports, entertainment, or ecommerce are also excluded when user interaction such as comments or chat is only incidental to the core service.

Interactive gaming platforms are similarly carved out, so long as social features are not their primary function.

Practically, that definition is designed to capture the mainstream, user-generated social platforms most parents would recognize, while reducing the odds that the rule automatically applies to every website with a comment section or a chat feature.

It’s at the edges where implementation gets complicated. A service that is “primarily” something else but has a robust user community and a significant user-generated feed can end up in a gray area.

The statute’s criteria – profile creation, social connection lists, and a user-generated feed – function as a checklist, yet real world platforms often blend these features in ways that make “primarily” and “incidental” hard to apply without litigation or regulatory guidance.

The law’s one-hour limit is not framed as a ban. Instead, it is a default throttle under which minors can use the service for up to an hour per day, and a parent can raise or lower the cap if the platform provides a mechanism for verifiable parental consent.

Importantly, the statute also says that granting parental consent for time-limit adjustments does not require the platform to provide parents “any additional or special access to or control over” the minor’s account or data.

In other words, Virginia is not mandating a broader parental monitoring dashboard; it is mandating a time gate that parents can modify.

Virginia also included a data use limitation aimed at the predictable privacy backlash that age-gating laws trigger. Any information collected to determine age “shall not be used for any purpose other than age determination and provision of age-appropriate experiences.”

There is also a notable design twist. If a user’s device communicates or signals that the user is, or should be treated as a minor, say through a browser plugin or a privacy or device setting, the platform must treat that user as a minor.

That provision attempts to let device-level signals do some of the work, potentially reducing how often platforms need more invasive checks. But it also creates incentives for platforms to honor new kinds of “age flag” signals if operating systems and browsers standardize them.

Another provision anticipates platforms trying to pressure users into “consenting” to more tracking or paid upgrades to escape the cap. The statute says a platform may not withhold, degrade, lower the quality of, or increase the price of an online service, product, or feature because it is not permitted to provide use of the social media platform beyond the one-hour daily limit.

At the same time, Virginia wrote a pair of caveats that give platforms room to maneuver, as the law does not require a platform to provide a feature that requires the personal information of a known minor, and it does not prevent different pricing or service levels to a known minor if reasonably related to exercising rights or complying with VCDPA obligations.

This serves as an anti-retaliation rule with built-in flexibility that companies will likely point to when defending product changes.

Because this measure lives inside the VCDPA, enforcement follows the VCDPA’s structure. The law applies to covered entities that do business in Virginia (or target Virginia residents) and that meet specified processing thresholds. For example, controlling or processing the data of 100,000 consumers a year, or 25,000 consumers with more than 50 percent of revenue from selling personal data.

Enforcement is exclusive to the Virginia Attorney General. There is no private right of action. The attorney general must generally provide a 30-day notice and opportunity to cure before bringing an action.

If violations continue after the cure period – or if the company breaches a written assurance that it has cured – the attorney general may seek injunctive relief and civil penalties up to $7,500 per violation plus expenses and attorney fees.

Those mechanics matter because they shape what “January 1” really means on the ground. Even if a platform is noncompliant on day one, VCDPA procedure can delay actual enforcement, depending on when and how the attorney general’s office issues notices and evaluates cures.

That dynamic is already central to the most significant uncertainty around the law: whether it will be allowed to operate at all in early 2026. And that’s because the statute is already under constitutional attack.

In November, tech industry trade group NetChoice sued Virginia’s Attorney General, arguing the law violates the First Amendment by restricting access to lawful speech and imposes burdensome age/consent verification that could create privacy and security risks.

“The First Amendment forbids government from imposing time-limits on access to lawful speech,” said Paul Taske, Co-Director of the NetChoice Litigation Center. “Virginia’s government cannot force you to read a book in one-hour chunks, and it cannot force you to watch a movie or documentary in state-preferred increments. That does not change when the speech in question happens online.”

Virginia public radio framed the dispute as a clash between lawmakers who describe the bill as parent empowerment, and opponents who argue it broadly burdens “all content on social media and burdens everyone’s access to that content.”

In its preliminary injunction filing, NetChoice emphasized the VCDPA notice-and-cure structure and argued that the one-hour restriction regulates a sweeping amount of protected online activity.

Supporters, including the bill’s patrons and allies, have tended to defend the measure as content neutral and focused on youth well-being while emphasizing that parents can opt for more time via verifiable consent.

Opponents say that even a content neutral time cap can still be a speech burden when it deliberately constrains how minors access lawful expression and information, and they argue that forcing platforms to gate speech behind age checks raises its own privacy concerns.

In practice, the most immediate question for Virginia families and platforms is how platforms will decide a user is under 16 with “commercially reasonable” methods while also honoring the statute’s limit that age-determination data cannot be repurposed.

The law does not mandate a single technical method. It instead gestures toward neutral age screens and device-level “signals” that a user should be treated as a minor. That flexibility is intentional. Virginia is setting an outcome rather than prescribing a specific verification stack.

But, it also means the implementation could vary sharply across services, with some relying on self-attestation plus device signals, while others push for more robust parental verification workflows. And still others may tighten defaults in Virginia-only ways that are hard to reconcile with national product design.

