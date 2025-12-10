Saviynt raises $700M to expand identity management portfolio amid AI transformation

A $700 million series B equity funding round will allow Saviynt to increase, expand and accelerate its development of products to help organizations manage digital identity as foundational infrastructure for deploying AI at scale.

The financing gives Saviynt a $3 billion valuation. The round was led by KKR, with participation from other previous and new investors.

Saviynt says its platform utilizes AI to secure and manage digital identities for humans, non-humans and AI agents. The company says its technology brings together identity management and governance (IGA), privileged access management (PAM), application access governance (AAG) and identity security posture management (ISPM) with access gateways for all kinds of identities. This simplifies compliance, reduces risk and improves efficiency, according to the announcement.

“This is a defining moment for Saviynt and the industry,” says Sachin Nayyar, founder and CEO of Saviynt. “The demand for secure, governed identity has never been greater, and this growth investment gives us the resources to meet it head-on. We chose to strategically partner with KKR and Sixth Street Growth because they understand how central identity has become to enterprise AI strategies, and they have long track records of helping category leaders scale globally.”

Saviynt argues that legacy digital identity and access management (IAM) tools were not designed to meet the current requirements of enterprises, which include securing employees and contractors, machine identities and workloads, service accounts, keys, certificates, secrets, supply chains and increasingly AI agents. The company announced its Agentic AI Onboarding for Applications tool and the opening of regional headquarters in Dubai last week.

Saviynt says it now enables more than 600 global enterprise customers, including more than 20 percent of the Fortune 100, to handle this transformation in identity governance.

“The Company is redefining how organizations secure their digital ecosystems, and we look forward to strategically partnering with Sachin and the Saviynt team to help further scale their platform globally, advance their next-generation AI capabilities, and leverage KKR’s proven experience supporting leading cybersecurity businesses to accelerate growth and innovation,” says KKR Managing Director Ben Pederson.

Article Topics

biometrics | cybersecurity | digital identity | enterprise | funding | identity access management (IAM) | Saviynt