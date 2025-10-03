New funding for Descope brings total seed financing to $88 million

Identity and access management (IAM) platform Descope, which integrates biometrics and liveness detection from Incode, has announced an extension and close of its seed financing round with 35 million dollars in new funding, bringing its total to 88 million.

A release says the seed extension was made available solely to existing investors. Participants included Notable Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Dell Technologies Capital, Unusual Ventures, Cerca Partners and Triventures.

Descope says the new funding will go toward further R&D investment in agentic identity, market expansion and company growth. The company’s low-code external IAM platform helps organizations improve customer experience, prevent account takeover and ensure secure and scalable adoption of AI agents and MCP servers.

“The rise of AI agents and MCP servers requires a security rethink with identity at its center,” says Oren Yunger, Managing Partner at Notable Capital. “Descope is already establishing itself as a force in the customer identity market, with innovation and product velocity that have laid the groundwork for it to become the go-to identity provider for AI agents and MCP server ecosystems as well.”

As part of its evolution, Descope has appointed an advisory board. Members include Arnie Katz, chief product and technology officer at GoFundMe; Databricks Chief Information Officer Naveen Zutshi; Yaron Blachman, chief information security officer for OpenWeb; GoodRx

Chief Technology Officer Nitin Shingate; MongoDB Chief Information Officer Deepa Gopinath; and chief product officer of You.com, Saurabh Sharma.

“The Descope advisory board is a reflection of the diverse nature of our customer base and our deep industry relationships,” says Dan Sarel, CPO of Descope. “We’re grateful to several existing customers agreeing to be on the board, underlining their trust in our team and validating our product vision and direction. We look forward to working closely with the advisory board to shape our future product strategy while always serving the needs of developers.”

