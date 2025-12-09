FB pixel

UIDAI reports record growth for Aadhaar authentications

| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  ID for All
UIDAI reports record growth for Aadhaar authentications
 

2.31 billion transactions were completed last month using Aadhaar digital ID authentication, according to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

This figure is the highest of any month this year and represents an 8.7 percent increase compared to November of last year, states a news release.

Face authentication adoption is also growing with almost 60 percent of digital life certificates generated through that authentication method in November. In all, face authentications reached 282.9 million that month, which is more than double the figure obtained in the same period last year.

UIDAI also reported growth in Aadhaar-based eKYC transactions (471.9 million) which represents an increase of 24 percent in comparison with the figures reached the previous November. The figures show e-KYC authentication is most common with banking and financial services.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

AI fraud threat continues to spur deepfake detection integration, investment, development

Reality Defender and 1Kosmos have announced a strategic partnership that will see the deepfake detection firm integrate its real-time deepfake…

 

iProov, Aware, Paravision power airport biometric boarding pilots at MCO

Airports across the Americas are accelerating their shift to biometric identity systems, with Orlando, Houston and Oklahoma City all rolling…

 

Ireland plants flag for child online safety as it prepares to assume EU presidency

Ireland may soon follow its neighbors in imposing age assurance requirements on adult content platforms. The Times says members of…

 

MPs avoid substantive debate on UK digital ID to flog hobby horses at committee hearing

The UK’s first parliamentary debate on national digital identity presented the irony of a roomful of people representing a whole…

 

Brazil’s busiest airport modernizes with new SITA biometric gates

São Paulo–Guarulhos International Airport (GRU), Brazil’s busiest air hub, has launched the country’s largest airport automation initiative as it upgrades…

 

Goodix supplies touch and fingerprint biometrics for Samsung’s first multi‑folding smartphone

Samsung’s upcoming new smartphone is earning a lot of column inches as the most cutting-edge foldable phones fold not just…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS