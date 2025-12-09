UIDAI reports record growth for Aadhaar authentications

2.31 billion transactions were completed last month using Aadhaar digital ID authentication, according to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

This figure is the highest of any month this year and represents an 8.7 percent increase compared to November of last year, states a news release.

Face authentication adoption is also growing with almost 60 percent of digital life certificates generated through that authentication method in November. In all, face authentications reached 282.9 million that month, which is more than double the figure obtained in the same period last year.

UIDAI also reported growth in Aadhaar-based eKYC transactions (471.9 million) which represents an increase of 24 percent in comparison with the figures reached the previous November. The figures show e-KYC authentication is most common with banking and financial services.

Article Topics

Aadhaar | biometric authentication | facial authentication | KYC | UIDAI