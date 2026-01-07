Ethiopia reiterates role of Fayda ID as 2030 digital transformation strategy begins

Ethiopia’s Government Communication Service (GCS) has underscored the role of the Fayda ID in the country’s 2030 digital strategy, which was officially launched at the close of last year.

In a statement, the government body described the Fayda as being part of a global movement in which digital identity is influencing the economic development paths taken by nations. The Fayda was also hailed by the PM as a cornerstone of the Digital Ethiopia 2025 blueprint.

“Beyond enabling citizens’ identities to be recognized so that they can access all social services on an equal basis, Fayda strengthens national security at a high level by using biometric data to make identity fraud and the creation of false information impossible,” the GCS noted.

“By eliminating intermediaries between the government and citizens, and by ensuring that services reach only the legitimate citizens for whom they are intended, Fayda is a powerful digital system with great potential to prevent corruption and the misuse of public resources,” it added.

According to the agency, the Fayda is not only vital in streamlining service delivery, but also in helping lay “the foundation for our country to build a competitive digital economy at the global level.”

The Fayda digital ID, it added, represents a major development goal that will enable Ethiopia to reach the digital transformation level it aspires to reach in the next five years. The GCS also encouraged Ethiopian citizens to go for the digital ID and to become part of a historic journey of shaping the country’s digital transformation.

Meanwhile, speaking recently to Ethiopia’s state broadcaster, the Executive Director of the National ID Program, Yodahe Zemichael, emphasized that the Fayda remains the major propeller of the Digital Ethiopia 2030 strategy.

“The Fayda Digital ID has been implemented as a key component of the Digital 2025 Strategy. Currently, 30 million citizens have been registered for the Fayda ID. Under Digital Ethiopia 2030, Fayda has also been given strategic importance, with efforts underway to make it fully accessible,” Yodahe said as quoted.

“In particular, services at the lowest administrative levels will be integrated with Fayda to achieve the goals set out in the strategy. This will require collaborative effort from all stakeholders,” he added.

As Ethiopia continues to implement its digital transformation under the 2030 strategy, there’s need for more holistic digital agenda which goes beyond connectivity.

An opinion piece, which reflects thoughts shared by different stakeholders at the Arda Talk Series hosted by Ethiopia’s Institute of Foreign Affairs (IFA), suggests that apart from building internet and connectivity infrastructure, Ethiopia must also seriously look at regulatory reform, long-term investment in digital public infrastructure (DPI) and inclusive policies that favour digital economy growth.

Among other things, the writer mentions the need for transparent regulation which is essential to attract investors and ensure fair competition; investment in secure identity systems, payment platforms, and data exchange frameworks, and the integration of rural communities, marginalized groups and small business into the digital economy through policies that prioritize digital literacy, affordability, and access.

