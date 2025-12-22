Ethiopia strengthens Fayda digital ID security wall

Ethiopia has launched a Digital Certificate Service (CSCA) in a decisive move that is aimed at strengthening the security architecture of the Fayda digital ID.

The service, launched by the Information Network Security Administration (INSA), will enable “the generation of trusted, verifiable, and tamper-proof digital certificates that validate every Fayda Digital ID issued to citizens,” according to an announcement.

Per the announcement, the move will ensure that “each digital ID is authentic, verifiable, and legally recognized,” and the service “strengthens the integrity of government services, financial institutions, telecom services, and digital platforms that rely on trusted identity verification.”

The CSCA, officials say, will enable verified and protected identity for citizens in line with recognized global standards, improved accessibility to services such as healthcare, education, banking, telecom, and social protection; prevention of identity theft by deterring forgery, unauthorized use of personal data, and identity-related crimes, as well as the strengthening of digital services which can contribute to the growth of the country’s digital economy.

As explained by the National Identity Program (NIDP), the CSCA “operates within a highly regulated Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) framework, enabling the creation and distribution of secure digital keys that protect individualsʼ identity information.”

The ID authority adds that these keys support the generation of reliable digital signatures that safeguard the integrity and authenticity of every Fayda Digital ID. It states that the creation of the CSCA “reinforces Ethiopiaʼs commitment to building a secure, trusted, and inclusive national digital identity system that enhances citizen confidence in digital services and supports the countryʼs long-term digital transformation journey.”

Further strengthening the security of the Fayda system is considered a priority as the digital ID is a major pillar in the implementation of the Digital Ethiopia 2030 strategy, a government blueprint that spells out the next steps of the country’s digital transformation.

The 2030 strategy, which was officially launched on December 20 by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, expects to capitalize on a secure national digital ID system to facilitate access to services, drive financial inclusion and support participation in the country’s digital economy.

Per the strategy, Ethiopia hopes to see its digital economy reach around $30 billion in worth, and to be able to contribute between 13-15 percent to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Article Topics

cybersecurity | Digital Ethiopia 2030 | digital ID | digital trust | Ethiopia | Ethiopia National ID Program (NIDP) | Fayda | national ID | PKI