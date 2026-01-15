Greece’s new digital ID card mandatory from August for EU travel

The issuance of Greece’s upgraded national ID card has been underway for several months now, but there’s a plan to make it mandatory for travels within the European Union (EU) by August 3.

Issuance of the card, manufactured by Veridos Matsoukis Security Printing S.A., started in September 2023. This consortium is a joint venture between German firm Veridos GmbH and Greek outfit Matsoukis Graphic Arts S.A.

Unlike the old card, the new biometric digital ID is RFID-enabled and has been designed with advanced security features and a QR code, according to Greek City Times.

The embedded chip will contain face and fingerprint biometric data of the holder, and shall have a 10-year validity period as one of the novelties. Another is the introduction of 12-digit unique personal identification numbers which have since June last year been printed on the cards. Last November, authorities said the automatic assignment of the numbers to citizens had been completed, as Ekathimerini reported.

According to Greek officials, the upgrade of the national digital ID, which now has the shape of a bank card, is in line with government efforts to comply with the EU’s standards for digital identity documents security.

They believe the new cards will make identity verification and authentication easier, secure and convenient to allow access to a wide spectrum of government and private services for citizens.

After obtaining the new card, citizens are advised to update their information with some institutions to ensure continuality of services integrated with the system.

For the public service, an automatic update is done by the Hellenic Police to avoid the need for multiple visits to different agencies.

Applications for the new ID can be completed on the id.gov.gr digital government platform, or at Citizens’ Service Centers for the case of the digital illiterate and minors.

Reports say the government plan to make the ID mandatory for EU travels has stirred a rush for the cards, with police stations receiving huge numbers of applicants every month.

Officials have advised potential applicants to already book their appointments in order to reduce the pressure and the rush when the August deadline begins to draw close.

