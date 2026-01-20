FB pixel

Open infrastructure for interoperable digital identity is coming: Vidos ID Co-founder

Vidos ID Co-founder Tim Boeckmann has good news about the future of an open and interoperable digital ID ecosystem; It is inevitable.  He makes the argument that “Identity infrastructure cannot be ideological” in the latest episode of The Trust Files, from Velvet and Biometric Update.

Net neutrality is making a comeback, according to Boeckmann. But neutrality is not the same thing as uniformity, he points out. What the ecosystem needs is a “shared common technical foundation” that will allow it to scale, like some of the most successful new technologies that have already become ubiquitous parts of everyday life.

