Open infrastructure for interoperable digital identity is coming: Vidos ID Co-founder
Categories Biometric Update Podcast | Biometrics News | The Trust Files
Vidos ID Co-founder Tim Boeckmann has good news about the future of an open and interoperable digital ID ecosystem; It is inevitable. He makes the argument that “Identity infrastructure cannot be ideological” in the latest episode of The Trust Files, from Velvet and Biometric Update.
Net neutrality is making a comeback, according to Boeckmann. But neutrality is not the same thing as uniformity, he points out. What the ecosystem needs is a “shared common technical foundation” that will allow it to scale, like some of the most successful new technologies that have already become ubiquitous parts of everyday life.
Listen now: Spotify, Apple, YouTube, Podbean
Runtime: 00:02:27
Article Topics
Biometric Update Podcast | digital identity | digital trust | The Trust Files | Vidos
Comments