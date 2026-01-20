Seon rolls out identity verification that combines core KYC, fraud intelligence

Seon, the anti-fraud and AML compliance provider based in Austin, Texas, has announced the launch of a new identity verification product that brings liveness detection and proof of address checks to its unified risk platform.

A release from Seon says the tool is built on more than 900 real-time fraud signals, “helping organizations assess not just whether an ID is real, but whether the person can be confidently approved based on identity and risk signals.” It supports identity document verification for global government-issued IDs, biometric liveness checks, proof of address verification and optional government database checks.

Context, as they say, is everything. Seon says that simply validating documents ignores the risk context needed to vet users against an organization’s requirements. By combining core KYC checks with live fraud intelligence, Seon’s ID verification closes the risk gap, and enables organizations to build unified, customized verification workflows, combining fraud signals, identity checks and AML screening as required.

“Organizations have told us they’re managing separate tools for fraud detection, identity verification and AML compliance,” says Tamas Kadar, CEO of Seon. He says the company’s identity verification offering brings those decisions together. “When you combine AI-powered document checks with real-time fraud intelligence, you stop attacks earlier, reduce wasted KYC spend and make faster, more confident approval decisions with a clear audit trail.”

Initial rollout will concentrate on the European regulatory environment for industries including iGaming, fintech and digital platforms.

In September 2025, Seon raised 80 million dollars in a series C funding round.

