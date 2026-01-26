FB pixel

South Africa prioritises high-impact digital services in 2024-2029 plan

Digital transformation central to national development agenda
| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  ID for All
South Africa prioritises high-impact digital services in 2024-2029 plan
 

The South African government says it is working to make its digital transformation journey more inclusive by focusing on aspects with potential high impact for society including digital identity issuance, grant payments, and health records management.

These are part of major digital transformation priorities outlined by the government in the country’s Medium-Term Development Plan (MTDP) 2024-2029. The plan, which has three major pillars, was adopted by cabinet in February last year.

Per the plan, South Africa considers digital transformation as a central enabler of its national development agenda and is looking to put in place the right digital infrastructure needed to support these ambitions.

At a recent media briefing to evaluate the implementation of the medium-term plan so far, the Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Hon Maropene Ramokgopa, said while there’s been progress on the field, a lot more still has to be done.

The press briefing addressed broad issues related to governance reform, infrastructure investment, social inclusion, and digital transformation efforts.

“The MTDP is government’s blueprint for driving change and improving the lives of our people. While progress has been made, we are clear that more must be done, with urgency, discipline and focus,” the minister affirmed in a speech.

Speaking on digital transformation, Ramokgopa said that in addition to what is being done, the government is determined to work towards expanding broadband connectivity, modernizing government services through digital governance, building digital skills to encourage innovation, and ensuring inclusive access to the country’s digital economy.

“Digital transformation, which includes high internet and connectivity growth and efforts to extend the national bandwidth coverage, is emerging as a key enabler of a capable state,” the minister said.

He cited the launch of the MyMzansi DPI roadmap prototype, an ongoing information-sharing pilot through MzansiXchange platform modelled after Estonia’s X-road, digital ID and digital payment reforms which are in progress, and the expansion of 5G internet connectivity.

Ramokgopa then mentioned steps envisaged to ramp up digital transformation and solve the problems of uneven digital capacity across government departments and spheres of government, and to close the cybersecurity, data governance and digital skills development gap in the country.

A plan, he said, is being worked out for the government to “accelerate cloud migration and data governance reforms, strengthen digital literacy and cybersecurity capabilities across the state, [and] finalize the Digital Economy Masterplan and associated regulatory updates.”

As part of the MTDP, a digital ID system is expected to be rolled out by the end of this year, according to TechAfrica News.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Indonesia seeks biometric liveness detection in push against ID fraud

Indonesia’s Directorate General of Population and Civil Registration (Ditjen Dukcapil) is shopping for a firm to provide a face biometric…

 

Standards, security, and trust: The foundation for next-generation digital IDs

By Tyson Moler, Vice President, Identity and Biometrics Solutions, Thales North America Digital IDs are steadily moving from pilot projects…

 

ICE’s expanding use of FRT on minors collides with DHS policy, oversight warnings, law

When masked federal agents stopped two teenagers riding their bikes near an Illinois high school last fall, the encounter followed…

 

House Democrats propose QR code ID requirement for ICE, CBP agents

House Democrats introduced legislation that if passed would force federal immigration enforcement agents to wear a public-facing identification in the…

 

Corporate digital identity is the answer to enterprise onboarding complexity

Onboarding users to corporate systems involves complexity beyond consumer applications, particularly for multinationals. Henry Balani of Encompass Group argues in…

 

Immigration, age checks and deepfakes push biometrics into the spotlight

Biometrics are now central to some of the hottest news stories not just in the identity sector, but all around…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS