South Africa trials govt data exchange platform modeled after Estonia’s X-Road

South Africa’s National Treasury is leading a year-long pilot for a data exchange platform labelled MzansiXchange within the framework of the country’s MyMzansi digital public infrastructure (DPI) roadmap which is being implemented.

The government believes the trial of the platform, built with Estonia’s X-Road foundational technology, will improve evidence-based policy making and verification of data between government institutions in real time, according to an announcement.

The data exchange platform will be trialed for one year after which considerations will be made for a full nationwide rollout.

Launched in May, the MyMzansi DPI roadmap intends to make South Africa a fully digitally transformed country between now and 2030.

The data exchange system is one of the three core DPI components outlined in the roadmap which spells out the timeline of their implementation and the ensuing benefits expected from them. The roadmap is expected to revolutionize the public service delivery culture in South Africa.

Speaking about the MzansiXchange pilot, the Director General of the National Treasury, Dr Duncan Pieterse, said the idea is to test how it responds to some of the traditional challenges they have faced over the years because of a fragmented government data management system.

That siloed system, the official noted, has “constrained our ability to make evidence-based decisions, deliver integrated services, allocate resources efficiently, and build public trust in government systems.”

To him, “MzansiXchange addresses these gaps by enabling secure, structured, and coordinated data sharing across government.”

Pieterse also explained how the MzansiXchange platform works, saying it is not a central data repository.

“It does not store any data. Instead, it acts as a secure bridge – a structured and governed exchange that allows departments to retain ownership of their data, while sharing their data with other authorised entities, when needed,” he noted.

“This approach balances departmental data sovereignty with secure, cross-government data sharing through a structured and governed framework.”

“MzansiXchange is a national commitment to harnessing data for the public good. It is a platform for collaboration, innovation, and transformation. The success of MzansiXchange depends on how each of us commits to supporting and using it. Ensuring that all departments work towards integrating and being able to fully leverage the potential of the MzansiXchange,” the Director General further explained.

The government says MzansiXchange will have a framework to guide its full operationalization, and is designed to have four pillars.

The first of the pillars has to do with data sharing for regulation, compliance, and verification; the second aspect is data sharing for evidence-based policy, planning, and research; the thirds is for analytics, while the fourth pillar has to do with open data sharing.

Article Topics

data exchange platform | data sharing | digital government | digital ID | MyMzansi | MzansiXchange | South Africa