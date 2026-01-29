UAE central bank launches biometric payment pilot with PopID, Network International

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is piloting a regional biometric payment system, using facial and palm recognition technology provided by U.S. biometrics firm PopID.

The project was kicked off this week by the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) through its Sandbox Programme and Innovation Hub at the Emirates Institute of Finance (EIF). The solution is enabled by payment processing company Network International.

The biometric payment system is currently in its proof-of-concept phase and is being tested at the Dubai Land Department.

“The introduction of biometric payment solutions represents a strategic step to delivering more secure and seamless payment experiences, setting new benchmarks for trust and convenience in financial transactions,” says Saif Al Dhaheri, assistant governor for banking operations and support services at CBUAE.

This is not the first time PopID has deployed a biometric payment solution in the UAE. In 2023, the firm teamed up with Network International to install its Face Pay platform at supermarket chain Carrefour.

In the U.S., the Minnesota-headquartered firm has collaborated on biometric payments with players such as Verifone and J.P. Morgan.

Last year, the company received equity financing with investments from Verifone, Chipotle’s Cultivate Next venture fund, Commerce Ventures, PayPal and Visa Ventures. In December, Japan’s NEC took a stake in the payments startup for an undisclosed amount.

Its UAE partner, Network International has been developing digital and e-commerce payments in the region.

“The UAE’s emerging digital economy, coupled with a highly supportive regulatory environment and a proactive government vision, presented a unique opportunity to build essential digital payment infrastructure, offer card processing, and drive e-commerce, directly supporting the nation’s goal for a cashless society,” Network International CEO Murat Cagri said in an interview with the Gulf Business News.

Network International processes payments across 56 markets in the Middle East and Africa. In September the company’s Regional Managing Director for Francophone Africa, Mohamed Elbelamachi, spoke with Biometric Update about the steady transition from cash-based transactions to instant payment systems.

